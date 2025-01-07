iifl-logo-icon 1
Meghmani Organics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

78.54
(2.07%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

2,493.97

1,623.44

693.21

1,410.42

yoy growth (%)

53.62

134.18

-50.85

13.92

Raw materials

-1,453.89

-897.49

-405.88

-810.76

As % of sales

58.29

55.28

58.55

57.48

Employee costs

-117

-100.41

-37.84

-74.23

As % of sales

4.69

6.18

5.45

5.26

Other costs

-543.65

-345.61

-146.22

-293.14

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.79

21.28

21.09

20.78

Operating profit

379.41

279.91

103.26

232.26

OPM

15.21

17.24

14.89

16.46

Depreciation

-59.98

-50.64

-22.39

-46.29

Interest expense

-9.33

-11.16

-18.24

-45.89

Other income

96.23

24.71

138.47

38.82

Profit before tax

406.32

242.83

201.09

178.9

Taxes

-104.46

-64.31

-44.45

-53.5

Tax rate

-25.7

-26.48

-22.1

-29.9

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

301.86

178.51

156.64

125.4

Exceptional items

6.11

6.5

0

43.28

Net profit

307.97

185.01

156.64

168.69

yoy growth (%)

66.45

18.11

-7.14

119.27

NPM

12.34

11.39

22.59

11.96

