Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
2,493.97
1,623.44
693.21
1,410.42
yoy growth (%)
53.62
134.18
-50.85
13.92
Raw materials
-1,453.89
-897.49
-405.88
-810.76
As % of sales
58.29
55.28
58.55
57.48
Employee costs
-117
-100.41
-37.84
-74.23
As % of sales
4.69
6.18
5.45
5.26
Other costs
-543.65
-345.61
-146.22
-293.14
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.79
21.28
21.09
20.78
Operating profit
379.41
279.91
103.26
232.26
OPM
15.21
17.24
14.89
16.46
Depreciation
-59.98
-50.64
-22.39
-46.29
Interest expense
-9.33
-11.16
-18.24
-45.89
Other income
96.23
24.71
138.47
38.82
Profit before tax
406.32
242.83
201.09
178.9
Taxes
-104.46
-64.31
-44.45
-53.5
Tax rate
-25.7
-26.48
-22.1
-29.9
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
301.86
178.51
156.64
125.4
Exceptional items
6.11
6.5
0
43.28
Net profit
307.97
185.01
156.64
168.69
yoy growth (%)
66.45
18.11
-7.14
119.27
NPM
12.34
11.39
22.59
11.96
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.