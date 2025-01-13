Meghmani Organics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.43
25.43
25.43
25.43
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,539.38
1,630.57
1,414.63
1,141.83
Net Worth
1,564.81
1,656
1,440.06
1,167.26
Minority Interest
Debt
601.55
696.12
499.13
267.91
Deferred Tax Liability Net
38.51
60.45
70.41
57.87
Total Liabilities
2,204.87
2,412.57
2,009.6
1,493.04
Fixed Assets
1,092.23
1,144.12
921.95
745.54
Intangible Assets
Investments
575.42
442.67
348.39
305.96
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
8.42
13.54
Networking Capital
519.71
796.61
721.02
406.89
Inventories
480.81
617.86
627.9
373.24
Inventory Days
91.89
83.91
Sundry Debtors
433.4
540.63
543.15
405.87
Debtor Days
79.49
91.25
Other Current Assets
190.18
226.33
281.75
115.4
Sundry Creditors
-480.39
-477.54
-605.83
-369.79
Creditor Days
88.66
83.14
Other Current Liabilities
-104.29
-110.67
-125.95
-117.83
Cash
17.51
29.17
9.83
21.11
Total Assets
2,204.87
2,412.57
2,009.61
1,493.04
