|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|9 Jul 2024
|15 Jun 2024
|Fifth Annual General meeting of the Company is scheduled on 09 July 2024 at 12:00 noon through VC summary of proceedings of 5th Annual General meeting held on 9 July 2024 at 12:00 noon through Video conferencing or other audio-visual means (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/07/2024) Voting results of 5th AGM and scrutinizer report on voting results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/07/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.