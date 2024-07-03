Meghmani Organics Ltd Summary

Meghmani Organics Limited was originally incorporated in the name of Meghmani Organochem Limited on 15 October, 2019. As an integral part of the Scheme, the name of the Company got changed from Meghmani Organochem Limited to Meghmani Organics Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation on 3rd August, 2021. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of pigment and agrochemicals products.The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of pigment and agrochemicals products. It manufacture three broad categories of Agrochemical products, namely, pesticide intermediates, technical and formulations. The agrochemical products find primary application in Crop Protection, Veterinary, Public Health and Wood Protection. Within Pigments, it specializes in green and blue pigments, which have varied user application in printing inks, paints and coatings and plastics. The Company operates 6 facilities in Gujarat, 3 major facilities for Pigments and Agro Chemicals each. It has three Pigment manufacturing plants at Vatva, Panoli and Dahej SEZ in the State of Gujarat. It has a strong global presence in more than 75 countries and serve to end-user industries mainly in the areas of printing inks; paints & coatings; and plastics.The Company have 6 multi functional ISO 9001 and 14001 certified production facilities with a wide range of products and backward integration of key raw materials, located in Gujarat, Indias prime Chemical belt and having proximity to key ports. With a highly integrated manufacturing infrastructure, the Company is producing own intermediates and a wide range of crop protection products.In 1986, the Company was founded as a Partnership Firm under the name of M/s Gujarat Industries to manufacture Green 7 pigment plant at Vatva. In 1995, the Company established agrochemicals manufacturing plant at Chharodi.In 1996, the Company established pigment manufacturing plant at Panoli. In 2003, the Company acquired agrochemicals plant at Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC), Ankleshwar. In 2004, the Company listed Equity Shares on Singapore Exchange (SGX) through depository. In 2007, the Equity Shares of Company was listed on the NSE and BSE platform.In 2008, the Company incorporated Meghmani Finechem Limited (MFL) to set up caustic chlorine plant at Dahej.In 2009, the Company acquired agrochemical formulation plant at GIDC, Panoli. The Company set up agrochemical manufacturing facilities at GIDC, Dahej.In 2013, the Company established pigment manufacturing facilities at Dahej SEZ Limited.In 2017, the Company was accredited for Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) and Norms on OECD Principles by National Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) Compliance Monitoring Authority (NGCMA) India and research labs for the tests conducted by DSIR (Department of Science and Industrial Research) approved lab and R&D facility for expansion of technology from laboratory to production level.In 2020, the Company increased expansion in agro division by doubling the capacity of 2, 4D herbicides to 21600 TPA and new formulation plant. The Company set up a new multipurpose plant at Dahej with a capex of Rs. 310 Crore.In 2021, Company commissioned two expansion projects in Agro division with capex of Rs. 150 Crore in FY 2021.Following the Composite Scheme of Arrangement, approved by Honble NCLT Ahmedabad Bench, vide an Order dated May 3, 2021, the Agrochemical and Pigment business operated by the Company got demerged into Meghmani Organochem Limited as a going concern and made the Scheme effective from May 10, 2021. In terms of the said Scheme, Company allotted 25,43,14,211 Equity Shares of Re. 1/ each on 20 May, 2021 to Shareholders of Meghmani Organochem Limited on 19th May, 2021. Further, the four Subsidiaries of erstwhile Meghmani Organics Limited, namely, Meghmani Organics USA INC. (USA), P.T. Meghmani Organics (Indonesia), Meghmani Overseas FZE - Sharjah - Dubai and Meghmani Synthesis Limited stood transferred and became the Subsidiary of Company.The Company acquired Kilburn Chemicals Limited (KCL), making it the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in 2021-22. It commissioned backward integrated Multi Product Plant in 2023 with installed capacity of 5,000 MTPA in Dahej, which manufactures insecticides, such as Lambdacyhalothrin Tech, Flubendamide & Beta Cyfluthrin, Cyfluthrin & Spiromesifenthe.In 2024, the Company commissioned Nano Urea Liquid Fertilizer Plant at Sanand and further commissioned Co-gen power plant at Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) facility.