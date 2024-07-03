iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shivalik Rasayan Ltd Share Price

718.7
(-5.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open760
  • Day's High770
  • 52 Wk High872.5
  • Prev. Close757.9
  • Day's Low704.7
  • 52 Wk Low 492.9
  • Turnover (lac)413.05
  • P/E103.59
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value242.43
  • EPS7.33
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,118.32
  • Div. Yield0.07
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Shivalik Rasayan Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Agro Chemicals

Open

760

Prev. Close

757.9

Turnover(Lac.)

413.05

Day's High

770

Day's Low

704.7

52 Week's High

872.5

52 Week's Low

492.9

Book Value

242.43

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,118.32

P/E

103.59

EPS

7.33

Divi. Yield

0.07

Shivalik Rasayan Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

arrow

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2024

arrow

Shivalik Rasayan Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Shivalik Rasayan Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:01 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.95%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.95%

Non-Promoter- 4.17%

Institutions: 4.17%

Non-Institutions: 47.87%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Shivalik Rasayan Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.18

20.11

16.91

6.89

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

362.92

270.69

256.31

173.12

Net Worth

374.1

290.8

273.22

180.01

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

84.86

60.77

43.62

40.93

yoy growth (%)

39.64

39.29

6.56

-3.88

Raw materials

-37.42

-34.71

-26.37

-23.25

As % of sales

44.1

57.11

60.44

56.8

Employee costs

-12.18

-6.8

-2.83

-2.96

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

12.53

8.71

6.37

4.94

Depreciation

-6.06

-1.01

-0.34

-0.37

Tax paid

0.14

0.03

-1.23

-1.64

Working capital

-31.21

30.31

6.72

4.16

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

39.64

39.29

6.56

-3.88

Op profit growth

98.44

29.3

7.77

39.45

EBIT growth

35.46

25.52

10.97

37.25

Net profit growth

44.81

70.47

55.57

23.63

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

272.98

234.45

214.75

197.58

186.28

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

272.98

234.45

214.75

197.58

186.28

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.98

4.66

3.71

1.13

3.05

View Annually Results

Shivalik Rasayan Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

P I Industries Ltd

PIIND

3,668.4

28.8655,625.93558.50.412,131.2631.65

UPL Ltd

UPL

529.55

490.4239,755.931470.191,090102.05

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd

SUMICHEM

536.95

55.4426,816.6190.841.1971.3554.34

Bayer CropScience Ltd

BAYERCROP

5,627.3

43.6425,297136.32.481,737.6685.82

Sharda Cropchem Ltd

SHARDACROP

836.55

31.297,546.044.030.36589.58233.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shivalik Rasayan Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Rahul Bishnoi

Vice Chairman

S K Singh

Executive Director

Ashwani Kumar Sharma

Independent Director

Harish Pande

Independent Director

Kailash Gupta

Independent Director

Arun Kumar

Executive Director

Akshay Kant Chaturvedi

Non Executive Director

Sanjay Bansal

Independent Director

Sumita Dwivedi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Parul Choudhary

Independent Director

Sangeeta Bishnoi

Independent Director

Ravi Kumar Bansal

Managing Director

Vimal Kumar Shrawat

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shivalik Rasayan Ltd

Summary

Shivalik Rasayan Limited was registered with the ROC, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh dated 16 March 1979. The Company is manufacturer of Organophosphate Insecticides such as Dimethoate Technical and Malathion Technical.In year 2016, the Company acquired 44.12% equity shares of M/s Medicamen Biotech Limited in accordance with the Share Purchase Agreement with Promoters of M/s Medicamen Biotech Limited. The company took over the full management control in Medicamen Biotech Limited on 1st January 2016. The Company purchased 21,000 equity shares of its Associate Company i.e. Medicamen Biotech Limited from open market, thereby increasing its stake to 41.96% in 2022. The new Agro & Specialty Chemical plant started at Dahej-III commissioned in April, 2023.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Shivalik Rasayan Ltd share price today?

The Shivalik Rasayan Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹718.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shivalik Rasayan Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shivalik Rasayan Ltd is ₹1118.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shivalik Rasayan Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shivalik Rasayan Ltd is 103.59 and 3.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shivalik Rasayan Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shivalik Rasayan Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shivalik Rasayan Ltd is ₹492.9 and ₹872.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shivalik Rasayan Ltd?

Shivalik Rasayan Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -4.52%, 3 Years at -10.90%, 1 Year at 6.16%, 6 Month at 0.19%, 3 Month at 23.29% and 1 Month at 6.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shivalik Rasayan Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shivalik Rasayan Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.95 %
Institutions - 4.17 %
Public - 47.88 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Shivalik Rasayan Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.