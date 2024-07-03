SectorAgro Chemicals
Open₹760
Prev. Close₹757.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹413.05
Day's High₹770
Day's Low₹704.7
52 Week's High₹872.5
52 Week's Low₹492.9
Book Value₹242.43
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,118.32
P/E103.59
EPS7.33
Divi. Yield0.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.18
20.11
16.91
6.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
362.92
270.69
256.31
173.12
Net Worth
374.1
290.8
273.22
180.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
84.86
60.77
43.62
40.93
yoy growth (%)
39.64
39.29
6.56
-3.88
Raw materials
-37.42
-34.71
-26.37
-23.25
As % of sales
44.1
57.11
60.44
56.8
Employee costs
-12.18
-6.8
-2.83
-2.96
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
12.53
8.71
6.37
4.94
Depreciation
-6.06
-1.01
-0.34
-0.37
Tax paid
0.14
0.03
-1.23
-1.64
Working capital
-31.21
30.31
6.72
4.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
39.64
39.29
6.56
-3.88
Op profit growth
98.44
29.3
7.77
39.45
EBIT growth
35.46
25.52
10.97
37.25
Net profit growth
44.81
70.47
55.57
23.63
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
272.98
234.45
214.75
197.58
186.28
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
272.98
234.45
214.75
197.58
186.28
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.98
4.66
3.71
1.13
3.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
P I Industries Ltd
PIIND
3,668.4
|28.86
|55,625.93
|558.5
|0.41
|2,131.2
|631.65
UPL Ltd
UPL
529.55
|490.42
|39,755.93
|147
|0.19
|1,090
|102.05
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
SUMICHEM
536.95
|55.44
|26,816.6
|190.84
|1.1
|971.35
|54.34
Bayer CropScience Ltd
BAYERCROP
5,627.3
|43.64
|25,297
|136.3
|2.48
|1,737.6
|685.82
Sharda Cropchem Ltd
SHARDACROP
836.55
|31.29
|7,546.04
|4.03
|0.36
|589.58
|233.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Rahul Bishnoi
Vice Chairman
S K Singh
Executive Director
Ashwani Kumar Sharma
Independent Director
Harish Pande
Independent Director
Kailash Gupta
Independent Director
Arun Kumar
Executive Director
Akshay Kant Chaturvedi
Non Executive Director
Sanjay Bansal
Independent Director
Sumita Dwivedi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Parul Choudhary
Independent Director
Sangeeta Bishnoi
Independent Director
Ravi Kumar Bansal
Managing Director
Vimal Kumar Shrawat
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shivalik Rasayan Ltd
Summary
Shivalik Rasayan Limited was registered with the ROC, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh dated 16 March 1979. The Company is manufacturer of Organophosphate Insecticides such as Dimethoate Technical and Malathion Technical.In year 2016, the Company acquired 44.12% equity shares of M/s Medicamen Biotech Limited in accordance with the Share Purchase Agreement with Promoters of M/s Medicamen Biotech Limited. The company took over the full management control in Medicamen Biotech Limited on 1st January 2016. The Company purchased 21,000 equity shares of its Associate Company i.e. Medicamen Biotech Limited from open market, thereby increasing its stake to 41.96% in 2022. The new Agro & Specialty Chemical plant started at Dahej-III commissioned in April, 2023.
The Shivalik Rasayan Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹718.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shivalik Rasayan Ltd is ₹1118.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shivalik Rasayan Ltd is 103.59 and 3.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shivalik Rasayan Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shivalik Rasayan Ltd is ₹492.9 and ₹872.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shivalik Rasayan Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -4.52%, 3 Years at -10.90%, 1 Year at 6.16%, 6 Month at 0.19%, 3 Month at 23.29% and 1 Month at 6.67%.
