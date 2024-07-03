Shivalik Rasayan Ltd Summary

Shivalik Rasayan Limited was registered with the ROC, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh dated 16 March 1979. The Company is manufacturer of Organophosphate Insecticides such as Dimethoate Technical and Malathion Technical.In year 2016, the Company acquired 44.12% equity shares of M/s Medicamen Biotech Limited in accordance with the Share Purchase Agreement with Promoters of M/s Medicamen Biotech Limited. The company took over the full management control in Medicamen Biotech Limited on 1st January 2016. The Company purchased 21,000 equity shares of its Associate Company i.e. Medicamen Biotech Limited from open market, thereby increasing its stake to 41.96% in 2022. The new Agro & Specialty Chemical plant started at Dahej-III commissioned in April, 2023.