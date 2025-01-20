Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.06
50.95
12.31
166.02
Op profit growth
32.94
60.56
80.2
248.32
EBIT growth
8.24
72.83
84.22
188.49
Net profit growth
25.68
65.54
168.56
74.34
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
19.2
15.32
14.4
8.97
EBIT margin
15.43
15.12
13.21
8.05
Net profit margin
8.9
7.51
6.85
2.86
RoCE
11.13
17.68
30.78
29.96
RoNW
2.47
3.74
16.79
6.14
RoA
1.6
2.19
3.99
2.66
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
17.9
16
24.74
9.21
Dividend per share
0.5
0.25
1
0
Cash EPS
6.54
7.61
18.01
2.56
Book value per share
129.96
127.93
31.54
42.07
Valuation ratios
P/E
39.41
13.81
4.07
3.14
P/CEPS
107.77
29.01
5.59
11.27
P/B
5.42
1.72
3.19
0.68
EV/EBIDTA
25.48
9.64
6.06
4.66
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-14.74
-17.41
-25.15
-32.98
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
117.31
87.33
80.2
53.61
Inventory days
27.64
34.56
40.33
20.81
Creditor days
-136.79
-97.57
-96.43
-69.91
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-19.36
-18.97
-3.26
-2.13
Net debt / equity
0.13
0
2.47
1.88
Net debt / op. profit
0.62
0.04
1.5
2.75
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-54.09
-61
-58.72
-62.56
Employee costs
-10.72
-8.76
-7.79
-8.03
Other costs
-15.97
-14.9
-19.06
-20.42
