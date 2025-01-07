Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
84.86
60.77
43.62
40.93
yoy growth (%)
39.64
39.29
6.56
-3.88
Raw materials
-37.42
-34.71
-26.37
-23.25
As % of sales
44.1
57.11
60.44
56.8
Employee costs
-12.18
-6.8
-2.83
-2.96
As % of sales
14.35
11.2
6.5
7.25
Other costs
-16.52
-9.81
-7.12
-7.94
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.47
16.15
16.31
19.39
Operating profit
18.72
9.43
7.29
6.77
OPM
22.06
15.52
16.72
16.54
Depreciation
-6.06
-1.01
-0.34
-0.37
Interest expense
-0.51
-0.91
-1.3
-1.96
Other income
0.37
1.2
0.71
0.51
Profit before tax
12.53
8.71
6.37
4.94
Taxes
0.14
0.03
-1.23
-1.64
Tax rate
1.13
0.45
-19.39
-33.25
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
12.67
8.75
5.13
3.3
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
12.67
8.75
5.13
3.3
yoy growth (%)
44.81
70.47
55.57
23.63
NPM
14.93
14.4
11.76
8.06
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.