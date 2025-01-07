iifl-logo-icon 1
Shivalik Rasayan Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

735.4
(2.32%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:09 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

84.86

60.77

43.62

40.93

yoy growth (%)

39.64

39.29

6.56

-3.88

Raw materials

-37.42

-34.71

-26.37

-23.25

As % of sales

44.1

57.11

60.44

56.8

Employee costs

-12.18

-6.8

-2.83

-2.96

As % of sales

14.35

11.2

6.5

7.25

Other costs

-16.52

-9.81

-7.12

-7.94

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.47

16.15

16.31

19.39

Operating profit

18.72

9.43

7.29

6.77

OPM

22.06

15.52

16.72

16.54

Depreciation

-6.06

-1.01

-0.34

-0.37

Interest expense

-0.51

-0.91

-1.3

-1.96

Other income

0.37

1.2

0.71

0.51

Profit before tax

12.53

8.71

6.37

4.94

Taxes

0.14

0.03

-1.23

-1.64

Tax rate

1.13

0.45

-19.39

-33.25

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

12.67

8.75

5.13

3.3

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

12.67

8.75

5.13

3.3

yoy growth (%)

44.81

70.47

55.57

23.63

NPM

14.93

14.4

11.76

8.06

