Shivalik Rasayan Ltd Cash Flow Statement

718.7
(-5.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Shivalik Rasayan Ltd

Shivalik Rasayan FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

12.53

8.71

6.37

4.94

Depreciation

-6.06

-1.01

-0.34

-0.37

Tax paid

0.14

0.03

-1.23

-1.64

Working capital

-31.21

30.31

6.72

4.16

Other operating items

Operating

-24.59

38.05

11.51

7.08

Capital expenditure

106.9

4.7

6.91

0.58

Free cash flow

82.3

42.75

18.42

7.66

Equity raised

321.2

196.96

51.72

20.97

Investing

14.08

12.61

9.06

1.49

Financing

11.08

-7.4

3.4

4.65

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

428.66

244.92

82.6

34.78

