Shivalik Rasayan Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
12.53
8.71
6.37
4.94
Depreciation
-6.06
-1.01
-0.34
-0.37
Tax paid
0.14
0.03
-1.23
-1.64
Working capital
-31.21
30.31
6.72
4.16
Other operating items
Operating
-24.59
38.05
11.51
7.08
Capital expenditure
106.9
4.7
6.91
0.58
Free cash flow
82.3
42.75
18.42
7.66
Equity raised
321.2
196.96
51.72
20.97
Investing
14.08
12.61
9.06
1.49
Financing
11.08
-7.4
3.4
4.65
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
428.66
244.92
82.6
34.78
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.