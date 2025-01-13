iifl-logo-icon 1
Shivalik Rasayan Ltd Balance Sheet

741
(5.92%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:59:54 AM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.18

20.11

16.91

6.89

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

362.92

270.69

256.31

173.12

Net Worth

374.1

290.8

273.22

180.01

Minority Interest

Debt

54.85

39.8

15.33

11.33

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

428.95

330.6

288.55

191.34

Fixed Assets

238.95

182.87

131.47

120.35

Intangible Assets

Investments

73.43

64.94

55.01

53.4

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.52

1.23

0.74

0.25

Networking Capital

92.1

71.68

34.38

16.44

Inventories

42.45

29.93

11.13

4.61

Inventory Days

19.82

Sundry Debtors

31.48

19.52

6.78

16.29

Debtor Days

70.06

Other Current Assets

60.55

56.29

45.5

26.82

Sundry Creditors

-37.36

-28.52

-12.37

-12.17

Creditor Days

52.34

Other Current Liabilities

-5.02

-5.54

-16.66

-19.11

Cash

22.95

9.89

66.93

0.88

Total Assets

428.95

330.61

288.53

191.32

