Shivalik Rasayan Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.18
20.11
16.91
6.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
362.92
270.69
256.31
173.12
Net Worth
374.1
290.8
273.22
180.01
Minority Interest
Debt
54.85
39.8
15.33
11.33
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
428.95
330.6
288.55
191.34
Fixed Assets
238.95
182.87
131.47
120.35
Intangible Assets
Investments
73.43
64.94
55.01
53.4
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.52
1.23
0.74
0.25
Networking Capital
92.1
71.68
34.38
16.44
Inventories
42.45
29.93
11.13
4.61
Inventory Days
19.82
Sundry Debtors
31.48
19.52
6.78
16.29
Debtor Days
70.06
Other Current Assets
60.55
56.29
45.5
26.82
Sundry Creditors
-37.36
-28.52
-12.37
-12.17
Creditor Days
52.34
Other Current Liabilities
-5.02
-5.54
-16.66
-19.11
Cash
22.95
9.89
66.93
0.88
Total Assets
428.95
330.61
288.53
191.32
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.