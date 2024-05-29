To the Members of Shivalik Rasayan Limited

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Shivalik Rasayan Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance sheet as at March

31, 2024, the Statement of Profitand Loss, including Other

Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "Standalone

Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing section 143(10) of the Act.(SAs), as specified

Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report.

We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered

Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

We have determined that there are no key Audit Matters to communicate in our report.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report the fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the

Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when itaudit findings, exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and aredeficienciesin internal control that we considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Iden tify and assess the risks of material of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obt ain an understanding of internal control the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)

(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

E valuate the appropriateness of accounting used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Con clude on the appropriateness of managements of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions

Companys that may cast significant ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

E valuate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant any significant during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be to expected to outweigh the public interest benefitsof such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to use the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and

Loss, including Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; (d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with

Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules,

2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of

Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the

Company with reference to these standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report;

(g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid

/ provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements Refer Note 2.21 to the standalone financial statements; ii. TheCompanyhasmadeprovision,asrequired under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts; iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes 17 & note 20 to the standalone financials statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other persons or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate

Beneficiaries; b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party

("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and c) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material mis-statement.

v. a) The dividend declared or paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend. b) The Board of Directors of the company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

for Rahul Chaudhary & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.: 033971N Sd/- Rahul Chaudhary Proprietor Place: Faridabad M. No.542837 Date: 29.05.2024 UDIN: 24542837BKAMDU4752

ANNEXURE 1

ANNEXURE 1 REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 1 UNDER THE HEADING ‘REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE

(i) In respect of its Property, plant and equipment:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company does not have any intangible assets. Accordingly, Clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(b) All fixed assets have not been physically verified by the management during the year but there is which, in our a regular programme of verification opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. As informed, no material discrepancies were noticed on verification during the year.

(c) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the title deeds of immovable properties included in property, plant and equipment are held in the name of the company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31,

2024.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. (ii) (a) The management has conducted physical intervals verification during the year and no material discrepancies

. werenoticedonsuchphysicalverification

(b) During the year company has sanctioned working capital limit in excess of five crore rupees amounting to Rs.22.55 crores, the company has filed statements with the banks and institution on regularly.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has made investment in Medicamen Biotech Limited, However, not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms,

Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the

Companies Act, 2013.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no loans, investments, guarantees, and securities given in respect of which provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013 are applicable and hence not commented upon.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the

Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies

Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

(vii) (a) Undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, duty of custom, goods and service tax, cess and other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of custom, goods and service tax, cess and other statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on records of the Company examined by us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) a) The Company has not defaulted any outstanding loans or borrowings or interest thereon due to any lender during the year. financial b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us by the management, the company has utilized the money obtained by the term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on records of the Company examined by us, on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been utilized during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or joint venture entity.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or joint venture entity. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company (x) a) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer / further public offer / debt instruments and term loans hence, reporting under clause (ix) is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon. b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the company, the company has made preferential allotment of 651135 shares @

Rs.716/- per share and 190000 fully Convertible Warrants @ Rs.716/, during the previous year and 420000 Fully Convertible Warrants @ Rs.921/- per warrant has been converted in equity shares during the year under review.

(xi) a) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and according to the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the company or no fraud on the company by the officers and employees of the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. b) In view of what is reported above in clause xi(a), the reporting under clause xi(b) of the Order is not applicable. c) According to the information and explanations given to us and as represented to us by the Management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company.

Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the company and hence not commented upon.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given by the management, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of

Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements, as required by the applicable

Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv) a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him as referred to in section 192 of

Companies Act, 2013.

(xvi) a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934 and hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)

(a) of the Order is not applicable. b) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934 and hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)

(b) of the Order is not applicable. c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company

(CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the

Reserve Bank of India and hence reporting under clause 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable. d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Group does not have more than one Core Investment Company (CIC). Hence, reporting under clause 3 (xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii)There has been resignation of statutory auditor of the Company during the year due to completion of audit term as specified under section 139 of companies act 2013.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) other that ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified

Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub section (5) of Section

135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the Year. b) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate

Social Responsibility (CSR) under section (5) of section 135 of the Act, pursuant to any ongoing projects requiring a transfer to special account in compliance with the provision of section 135(6) of the Act.

(xxi) There have been no qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors

Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements.

for Rahul Chaudhary & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.: 033971N Sd/- Rahul Chaudhary Proprietor Place: Faridabad M. No.542837 Date: 29.05.2024 UDIN: 24542837BKAMDU4752

ANNEXURE 2 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF SHIVALIK RASAYAN LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls of Shivalik Rasayan Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the

Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance

Note").

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the

"Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to these Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to these standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to these standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with

Reference to these Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial with reference to these standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluationoftheinternalfinancial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to these standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.