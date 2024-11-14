iifl-logo-icon 1
Shivalik Rasayan Ltd Board Meeting

Shivalik Rasayan CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Shivalik Rasayan Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Shivalik Rasayan Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 and approval of draft Annual Report for the FY 2023-24 Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
Shivalik Rasayan Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial results (standalone & consolidated) for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2024 and to recommend final dividend for the FY 2023-24. Approval of financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2024 and recommendation of Final Dividend for the FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Shivalik Rasayan Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve draft financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31.12.2023 Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)

