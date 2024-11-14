|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|Shivalik Rasayan Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|Shivalik Rasayan Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 and approval of draft Annual Report for the FY 2023-24 Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|Shivalik Rasayan Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial results (standalone & consolidated) for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2024 and to recommend final dividend for the FY 2023-24. Approval of financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2024 and recommendation of Final Dividend for the FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|Shivalik Rasayan Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve draft financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31.12.2023 Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.