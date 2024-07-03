Summary

Best Agrolife Limited was erstwhile incorporated as Sahyog Credits Limited on January 10, 1992. The Company name thereafter was changed from Sahyog Credits Limited to Sahyog Multibase Limited on October 25, 2016 and then to Best Agrolife Limited on November 3, 2019. The Company is one of the fastest growing manufacturers of Technical, Formulations, Intermediates and Public Health products. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of trading of agro-based products. It offers more than 70 Formulations in the form of Insecticides, Herbicides, Fungicides and Plant Growth Regulators (PGRs), which are developed from active ingredients manufactured in-house. As part of its P2P set-up, it caters to several blue-chip corporates and leading MNCs from India and abroad. It has an R&D Center at Greater Noida unit for development of new Formulation molecules and has a fully operational pilot plant as well.The Company has three ISO-certified state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Gajraula, Greater Noida and Jammu & Kashmir. It has NABL accredited R&D labs which are supported by pilot plants. These facilities help the Company in developing and delivering high-quality, cost-effective crop care solutions.Honorable National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) via its Order dated 5 May 2020 approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of Best Agrochem Private Limited with the Company with effect from 01st April 2018 and Best Agrochem Private Limited was amalgamated into the Company accordingly.In

