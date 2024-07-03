iifl-logo-icon 1
Best Agrolife Ltd Share Price

587.45
(-4.80%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:05 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open617.1
  • Day's High618
  • 52 Wk High732.35
  • Prev. Close617.1
  • Day's Low580.45
  • 52 Wk Low 490.85
  • Turnover (lac)432.69
  • P/E52.87
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value177.12
  • EPS11.7
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,389.01
  • Div. Yield0.49
Best Agrolife Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Agro Chemicals

Open

617.1

Prev. Close

617.1

Turnover(Lac.)

432.69

Day's High

618

Day's Low

580.45

52 Week's High

732.35

52 Week's Low

490.85

Book Value

177.12

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,389.01

P/E

52.87

EPS

11.7

Divi. Yield

0.49

Best Agrolife Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

Record Date: 23 Sep, 2024

arrow

2 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

19 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Best Agrolife Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Best Agrolife Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:23 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.10%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.10%

Non-Promoter- 10.72%

Institutions: 10.72%

Non-Institutions: 39.17%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Best Agrolife Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.65

23.65

23.64

22.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

342.32

335.85

288.66

107.63

Net Worth

365.97

359.5

312.3

129.66

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

905.44

690.65

99.15

8.7

yoy growth (%)

31.09

596.56

1,039.27

0

Raw materials

-832.53

-653.26

-92.84

-8.26

As % of sales

91.94

94.58

93.64

94.97

Employee costs

-10.11

-9.6

-0.4

-0.11

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

50.78

11.68

0.03

0.06

Depreciation

-2.95

-1.69

-0.06

0

Tax paid

-13.71

-3.31

-0.16

-0.02

Working capital

45.82

76.26

17.86

0.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

31.09

596.56

1,039.27

0

Op profit growth

243.1

1,438.99

-654.17

77.95

EBIT growth

204.56

1,501.94

1,556.51

51.47

Net profit growth

348.58

-6,194.93

-412.86

36.74

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018

Gross Sales

1,873.32

1,745.68

1,210.8

1,210.8

151.47

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,873.32

1,745.68

1,210.8

1,210.8

151.47

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.16

2.6

1.78

1.78

4.31

Best Agrolife Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

P I Industries Ltd

PIIND

3,668.4

28.8655,625.93558.50.412,131.2631.65

UPL Ltd

UPL

529.55

490.4239,755.931470.191,090102.05

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd

SUMICHEM

536.95

55.4426,816.6190.841.1971.3554.34

Bayer CropScience Ltd

BAYERCROP

5,627.3

43.6425,297136.32.481,737.6685.82

Sharda Cropchem Ltd

SHARDACROP

836.55

31.297,546.044.030.36589.58233.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Best Agrolife Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Braj Kishore Prasad

Managing Director

Vimal Kumar

Whole-time Director

Isha Luthra

Non Executive Director

SHUVENDU KUMAR SATPATHY

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Astha Mahi

Independent Director

Chetna

Whole-time Director

BALAVENKATARAMA PRASAD SURYADEVARA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Best Agrolife Ltd

Summary

Best Agrolife Limited was erstwhile incorporated as Sahyog Credits Limited on January 10, 1992. The Company name thereafter was changed from Sahyog Credits Limited to Sahyog Multibase Limited on October 25, 2016 and then to Best Agrolife Limited on November 3, 2019. The Company is one of the fastest growing manufacturers of Technical, Formulations, Intermediates and Public Health products. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of trading of agro-based products. It offers more than 70 Formulations in the form of Insecticides, Herbicides, Fungicides and Plant Growth Regulators (PGRs), which are developed from active ingredients manufactured in-house. As part of its P2P set-up, it caters to several blue-chip corporates and leading MNCs from India and abroad. It has an R&D Center at Greater Noida unit for development of new Formulation molecules and has a fully operational pilot plant as well.The Company has three ISO-certified state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Gajraula, Greater Noida and Jammu & Kashmir. It has NABL accredited R&D labs which are supported by pilot plants. These facilities help the Company in developing and delivering high-quality, cost-effective crop care solutions.Honorable National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) via its Order dated 5 May 2020 approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of Best Agrochem Private Limited with the Company with effect from 01st April 2018 and Best Agrochem Private Limited was amalgamated into the Company accordingly.In
Company FAQs

What is the Best Agrolife Ltd share price today?

The Best Agrolife Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹587.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Best Agrolife Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Best Agrolife Ltd is ₹1389.01 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Best Agrolife Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Best Agrolife Ltd is 52.87 and 3.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Best Agrolife Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Best Agrolife Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Best Agrolife Ltd is ₹490.85 and ₹732.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Best Agrolife Ltd?

Best Agrolife Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.52%, 3 Years at -14.97%, 1 Year at -8.58%, 6 Month at -8.21%, 3 Month at 10.78% and 1 Month at -1.56%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Best Agrolife Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Best Agrolife Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.10 %
Institutions - 10.72 %
Public - 39.18 %

