SectorAgro Chemicals
Open₹617.1
Prev. Close₹617.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹432.69
Day's High₹618
Day's Low₹580.45
52 Week's High₹732.35
52 Week's Low₹490.85
Book Value₹177.12
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,389.01
P/E52.87
EPS11.7
Divi. Yield0.49
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.65
23.65
23.64
22.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
342.32
335.85
288.66
107.63
Net Worth
365.97
359.5
312.3
129.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
905.44
690.65
99.15
8.7
yoy growth (%)
31.09
596.56
1,039.27
0
Raw materials
-832.53
-653.26
-92.84
-8.26
As % of sales
91.94
94.58
93.64
94.97
Employee costs
-10.11
-9.6
-0.4
-0.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
50.78
11.68
0.03
0.06
Depreciation
-2.95
-1.69
-0.06
0
Tax paid
-13.71
-3.31
-0.16
-0.02
Working capital
45.82
76.26
17.86
0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
31.09
596.56
1,039.27
0
Op profit growth
243.1
1,438.99
-654.17
77.95
EBIT growth
204.56
1,501.94
1,556.51
51.47
Net profit growth
348.58
-6,194.93
-412.86
36.74
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
1,873.32
1,745.68
1,210.8
1,210.8
151.47
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,873.32
1,745.68
1,210.8
1,210.8
151.47
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.16
2.6
1.78
1.78
4.31
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
P I Industries Ltd
PIIND
3,668.4
|28.86
|55,625.93
|558.5
|0.41
|2,131.2
|631.65
UPL Ltd
UPL
529.55
|490.42
|39,755.93
|147
|0.19
|1,090
|102.05
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
SUMICHEM
536.95
|55.44
|26,816.6
|190.84
|1.1
|971.35
|54.34
Bayer CropScience Ltd
BAYERCROP
5,627.3
|43.64
|25,297
|136.3
|2.48
|1,737.6
|685.82
Sharda Cropchem Ltd
SHARDACROP
836.55
|31.29
|7,546.04
|4.03
|0.36
|589.58
|233.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Braj Kishore Prasad
Managing Director
Vimal Kumar
Whole-time Director
Isha Luthra
Non Executive Director
SHUVENDU KUMAR SATPATHY
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Astha Mahi
Independent Director
Chetna
Whole-time Director
BALAVENKATARAMA PRASAD SURYADEVARA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Best Agrolife Ltd
Summary
Best Agrolife Limited was erstwhile incorporated as Sahyog Credits Limited on January 10, 1992. The Company name thereafter was changed from Sahyog Credits Limited to Sahyog Multibase Limited on October 25, 2016 and then to Best Agrolife Limited on November 3, 2019. The Company is one of the fastest growing manufacturers of Technical, Formulations, Intermediates and Public Health products. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of trading of agro-based products. It offers more than 70 Formulations in the form of Insecticides, Herbicides, Fungicides and Plant Growth Regulators (PGRs), which are developed from active ingredients manufactured in-house. As part of its P2P set-up, it caters to several blue-chip corporates and leading MNCs from India and abroad. It has an R&D Center at Greater Noida unit for development of new Formulation molecules and has a fully operational pilot plant as well.The Company has three ISO-certified state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Gajraula, Greater Noida and Jammu & Kashmir. It has NABL accredited R&D labs which are supported by pilot plants. These facilities help the Company in developing and delivering high-quality, cost-effective crop care solutions.Honorable National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) via its Order dated 5 May 2020 approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of Best Agrochem Private Limited with the Company with effect from 01st April 2018 and Best Agrochem Private Limited was amalgamated into the Company accordingly.In
Read More
The Best Agrolife Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹587.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Best Agrolife Ltd is ₹1389.01 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Best Agrolife Ltd is 52.87 and 3.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Best Agrolife Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Best Agrolife Ltd is ₹490.85 and ₹732.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Best Agrolife Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.52%, 3 Years at -14.97%, 1 Year at -8.58%, 6 Month at -8.21%, 3 Month at 10.78% and 1 Month at -1.56%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.