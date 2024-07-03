iifl-logo-icon 1
Best Agrolife Ltd Quarterly Results

588.7
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

746.6

519.26

135.39

314.5

811.19

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

746.6

519.26

135.39

314.5

811.19

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.02

3.01

0.97

0.68

-2.84

Total Income

747.62

522.27

136.36

315.18

808.36

Total Expenditure

599.53

464.66

202.49

295.88

667.08

PBIDT

148.09

57.61

-66.13

19.3

141.28

Interest

16.42

15.63

15.46

19.34

15.23

PBDT

131.67

41.98

-81.59

-0.04

126.05

Depreciation

10.43

10.06

10.74

6.35

8.22

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

28.3

14.14

-14.49

-8.31

28.25

Deferred Tax

-1.71

-3.5

-5.36

8.53

-5.28

Reported Profit After Tax

94.66

21.28

-72.49

-6.61

94.87

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

94.66

21.28

-72.49

-6.61

94.87

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

94.66

21.28

-72.49

-6.61

94.87

EPS (Unit Curr.)

40.03

9

-30.66

-2.8

40.12

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

23.65

23.65

23.65

23.65

23.65

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

19.83

11.09

-48.84

6.13

17.41

PBDTM(%)

17.63

8.08

-60.26

-0.01

15.53

PATM(%)

12.67

4.09

-53.54

-2.1

11.69

QUICKLINKS FOR Best Agrolife Ltd

