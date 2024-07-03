Best Agrolife Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
746.6
519.26
135.39
314.5
811.19
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
746.6
519.26
135.39
314.5
811.19
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.02
3.01
0.97
0.68
-2.84
Total Income
747.62
522.27
136.36
315.18
808.36
Total Expenditure
599.53
464.66
202.49
295.88
667.08
PBIDT
148.09
57.61
-66.13
19.3
141.28
Interest
16.42
15.63
15.46
19.34
15.23
PBDT
131.67
41.98
-81.59
-0.04
126.05
Depreciation
10.43
10.06
10.74
6.35
8.22
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
28.3
14.14
-14.49
-8.31
28.25
Deferred Tax
-1.71
-3.5
-5.36
8.53
-5.28
Reported Profit After Tax
94.66
21.28
-72.49
-6.61
94.87
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
94.66
21.28
-72.49
-6.61
94.87
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
94.66
21.28
-72.49
-6.61
94.87
EPS (Unit Curr.)
40.03
9
-30.66
-2.8
40.12
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
23.65
23.65
23.65
23.65
23.65
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
19.83
11.09
-48.84
6.13
17.41
PBDTM(%)
17.63
8.08
-60.26
-0.01
15.53
PATM(%)
12.67
4.09
-53.54
-2.1
11.69
