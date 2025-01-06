iifl-logo-icon 1
Best Agrolife Ltd Cash Flow Statement

587.45
(-4.80%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:05 PM

Best Agrolife FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

50.78

11.68

0.03

0.06

Depreciation

-2.95

-1.69

-0.06

0

Tax paid

-13.71

-3.31

-0.16

-0.02

Working capital

45.82

76.26

17.86

0.02

Other operating items

Operating

79.93

82.93

17.65

0.06

Capital expenditure

6.37

19.47

0.6

0

Free cash flow

86.3

102.4

18.25

0.06

Equity raised

132.32

108.27

45.89

0.04

Investing

-4.74

-21.5

26.22

-0.01

Financing

4.75

34.69

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0.07

0.03

Net in cash

218.64

223.87

90.45

0.12

