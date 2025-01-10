iifl-logo-icon 1
Best Agrolife Ltd Balance Sheet

556.25
(-3.81%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:53 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.65

23.65

23.64

22.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

342.32

335.85

288.66

107.63

Net Worth

365.97

359.5

312.3

129.66

Minority Interest

Debt

348.06

285.86

136.54

32.27

Deferred Tax Liability Net

3.81

4.3

0.91

0

Total Liabilities

717.84

649.66

449.75

161.93

Fixed Assets

33.25

33.19

21.47

19.31

Intangible Assets

Investments

116.42

101.61

101.61

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

7.55

5.99

2.59

1.11

Networking Capital

534.84

426.01

284.3

108.76

Inventories

372.33

318.31

202.43

153.66

Inventory Days

61.94

Sundry Debtors

326.88

301.43

233.76

131.13

Debtor Days

52.86

Other Current Assets

278.25

88.93

108.19

32.88

Sundry Creditors

-361.6

-224.24

-216.75

-165.03

Creditor Days

66.52

Other Current Liabilities

-81.02

-58.42

-43.33

-43.88

Cash

25.76

82.85

39.79

32.75

Total Assets

717.82

649.65

449.76

161.94

