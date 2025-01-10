Best Agrolife Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.65
23.65
23.64
22.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
342.32
335.85
288.66
107.63
Net Worth
365.97
359.5
312.3
129.66
Minority Interest
Debt
348.06
285.86
136.54
32.27
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.81
4.3
0.91
0
Total Liabilities
717.84
649.66
449.75
161.93
Fixed Assets
33.25
33.19
21.47
19.31
Intangible Assets
Investments
116.42
101.61
101.61
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
7.55
5.99
2.59
1.11
Networking Capital
534.84
426.01
284.3
108.76
Inventories
372.33
318.31
202.43
153.66
Inventory Days
61.94
Sundry Debtors
326.88
301.43
233.76
131.13
Debtor Days
52.86
Other Current Assets
278.25
88.93
108.19
32.88
Sundry Creditors
-361.6
-224.24
-216.75
-165.03
Creditor Days
66.52
Other Current Liabilities
-81.02
-58.42
-43.33
-43.88
Cash
25.76
82.85
39.79
32.75
Total Assets
717.82
649.65
449.76
161.94
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.