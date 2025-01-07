iifl-logo-icon 1
Best Agrolife Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

588.7
(0.21%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:59 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Best Agrolife Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

905.44

690.65

99.15

8.7

yoy growth (%)

31.09

596.56

1,039.27

0

Raw materials

-832.53

-653.26

-92.84

-8.26

As % of sales

91.94

94.58

93.64

94.97

Employee costs

-10.11

-9.6

-0.4

-0.11

As % of sales

1.11

1.39

0.4

1.35

Other costs

-11.61

-12.87

-4.93

-0.49

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.28

1.86

4.97

5.68

Operating profit

51.17

14.91

0.96

-0.17

OPM

5.65

2.15

0.97

-2

Depreciation

-2.95

-1.69

-0.06

0

Interest expense

-4.73

-6.54

-1.1

0

Other income

7.29

5

0.23

0.24

Profit before tax

50.78

11.68

0.03

0.06

Taxes

-13.71

-3.31

-0.16

-0.02

Tax rate

-27.01

-28.38

-549.82

-36.92

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

37.06

8.36

-0.13

0.04

Exceptional items

0

-0.1

0

0

Net profit

37.06

8.26

-0.13

0.04

yoy growth (%)

348.58

-6,194.93

-412.86

36.74

NPM

4.09

1.19

-0.13

0.49

