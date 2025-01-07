Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
905.44
690.65
99.15
8.7
yoy growth (%)
31.09
596.56
1,039.27
0
Raw materials
-832.53
-653.26
-92.84
-8.26
As % of sales
91.94
94.58
93.64
94.97
Employee costs
-10.11
-9.6
-0.4
-0.11
As % of sales
1.11
1.39
0.4
1.35
Other costs
-11.61
-12.87
-4.93
-0.49
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.28
1.86
4.97
5.68
Operating profit
51.17
14.91
0.96
-0.17
OPM
5.65
2.15
0.97
-2
Depreciation
-2.95
-1.69
-0.06
0
Interest expense
-4.73
-6.54
-1.1
0
Other income
7.29
5
0.23
0.24
Profit before tax
50.78
11.68
0.03
0.06
Taxes
-13.71
-3.31
-0.16
-0.02
Tax rate
-27.01
-28.38
-549.82
-36.92
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
37.06
8.36
-0.13
0.04
Exceptional items
0
-0.1
0
0
Net profit
37.06
8.26
-0.13
0.04
yoy growth (%)
348.58
-6,194.93
-412.86
36.74
NPM
4.09
1.19
-0.13
0.49
