iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Best Agrolife Ltd Key Ratios

560.6
(1.25%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Best Agrolife Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

497.77

19.36

Op profit growth

-2,424.14

-629.84

EBIT growth

2,758.09

68.45

Net profit growth

2,99,009.34

-106.31

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

5.65

-1.45

0.32

EBIT margin

6.13

1.28

0.9

Net profit margin

4.09

0

-0.15

RoCE

46.27

2.91

RoNW

9.98

0

RoA

7.72

0

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

16.83

0.02

0

Dividend per share

2

0.1

0

Cash EPS

15.48

-0.19

-0.94

Book value per share

58.85

70.22

175.26

Valuation ratios

P/E

26.47

131.5

0

P/CEPS

28.76

-13.67

-36.78

P/B

7.57

0.03

0.19

EV/EBIDTA

16.78

9.04

8.12

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

80.67

-40.61

Tax payout

-26.99

-80.53

-642.04

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

33.69

79.03

Inventory days

35.81

40.85

Creditor days

-41.24

-68.38

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-11.72

-1.05

-1.03

Net debt / equity

0

0.32

0

Net debt / op. profit

0

-8.29

-1.25

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-91.94

0

0

Employee costs

-1.11

0

0

Other costs

-1.28

-101.45

-99.67

Best Agrolife : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Best Agrolife Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.