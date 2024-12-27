Board Meeting 27 Dec 2024 19 Dec 2024

Best Agrolife Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance with Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 27th December 2024 to consider issue and approve allotment of convertible warrants on Preferential basis subject to receipt of consideration from the proposed allottees. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on 27/12/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Oct 2024 14 Oct 2024

Best Agrolife Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board Meeting scheduled on October 18, 2024 for un-audited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024 Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.10.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 31 Aug 2024

Best Agrolife Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a proposal for raising of funds through preferential issue Director Report Notice of AGM ESOP etc Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 4, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.09.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Best Agrolife Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Financial Results June 30, 2024

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 16 May 2024

Best Agrolife Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Declaration of Financial Results and Dividend for the FY 2023-24 if any. Board approves Final Dividend subject to approval of members in the ensuing general meeting. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 2 May 2024 25 Jan 2024

BEST AGROLIFE LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 02 May 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results.

Board Meeting 9 Mar 2024 9 Mar 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), the Board of Directors in its meeting held on March 9, 2024 have inter-alia approved the following : 1. Accepted the proposal to acquire 100% stake in Sudarshan Farm Chemicals India Private Limited. 2. Change in Designation and role of Mr. Sanjeev Kharbanda from Chief Financial Officer to Chief Business Officer of the Company with immediate effect. 3. Appointment of Mr. Vikas Jain as Chief Financial Officer of the Company with immediate effect.

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024