Best Agrolife Ltd Summary

Best Agrolife Limited was erstwhile incorporated as Sahyog Credits Limited on January 10, 1992. The Company name thereafter was changed from Sahyog Credits Limited to Sahyog Multibase Limited on October 25, 2016 and then to Best Agrolife Limited on November 3, 2019. The Company is one of the fastest growing manufacturers of Technical, Formulations, Intermediates and Public Health products. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of trading of agro-based products. It offers more than 70 Formulations in the form of Insecticides, Herbicides, Fungicides and Plant Growth Regulators (PGRs), which are developed from active ingredients manufactured in-house. As part of its P2P set-up, it caters to several blue-chip corporates and leading MNCs from India and abroad. It has an R&D Center at Greater Noida unit for development of new Formulation molecules and has a fully operational pilot plant as well.The Company has three ISO-certified state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Gajraula, Greater Noida and Jammu & Kashmir. It has NABL accredited R&D labs which are supported by pilot plants. These facilities help the Company in developing and delivering high-quality, cost-effective crop care solutions.Honorable National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) via its Order dated 5 May 2020 approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of Best Agrochem Private Limited with the Company with effect from 01st April 2018 and Best Agrochem Private Limited was amalgamated into the Company accordingly.In FY 2020, the Company had launched DIRON, (DINOTEFURAN 20% SG). It also launched another Blasticide for Paddy, based on new chemistry and innovation - Pyraclostrobin 100 g/l CS with the brand name of Param. The Company commenced its commercial production in the Greater Noida unit in FY 2022. During the year 2022, the Company launched Ronfen, a first-of-its-kind proprietary ternary insecticide, and four other new products, namely Axeman, Warden, Reveal, and Tombo. It was granted 2 patents for innovative product viz., A Synergistic Insecticidal Composition Comprising of Bioactive Amount of Difenthiuron and Pyriproxyfen and secondly, A Synergistic Herbicidal Composition Comprising Imidazolinone, Sulfonylurea and Aryloxyphenoxy Propionate Herbicide. The innovative fungicide, Tricolor got launched in August 2023. The Company launched Trifloxystrobin 10% + Difenoconazole 12.5% + Sulphur 3% in India under the brand name Tricolor.The Company acquired 99% stake in Kashmir Chemicals and by virtue to this Kashmir Chemicals became a subsidiary from November 3, 2023. The Company acquired 100% stake in Sudarshan Farm Chemicals India Private Limited and Best Agrolife Global, Mauritius and by virtue to this both Companies became wholly owned subsidiaries in 2024.