iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

IT - Software Sector Stocks List

IT - Software Sector Stocks List

NSE

BSE

Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE

Mindpool Technologies Ltd

63.25

-3.25-4.8926.80150.6

Melstar Information Technologies Ltd

4.25

0.081.926.070.54

Visesh Infotecnics Ltd

0.33

-0.02-5.71124.560

Zensar Technologies Ltd

794.1

1.000.1318023.8635.4

Wipro Ltd

294.45

-9.35-3.08308266.6233.26

Black Box Ltd

664.9

-10.35-1.5311175.310

DigiSpice Technologies Ltd

30.94

0.431.41721.720

Geodesic Ltd

4.45

-0.20-4.3040.210.17

Rolta India Ltd

4.29

0.204.8971.170

Spanco Ltd

11.75

0.554.9138.600

Tata Elxsi Ltd

6647.55

-57.70-0.8641403.1651.1

Genesys International Corporation Ltd

945.65

-4.25-0.453756.1653.22

Satyam Computer Services Ltd(Merged)

115.15

0.150.1313558.3412.32

Mastek Ltd

3063.9

-20.85-0.689460.5671.13

Infosys Ltd

1938.75

-19.10-0.98805021.1929.44

Mindteck (India) Ltd

299.15

5.601.91952.7356.35

Mphasis Ltd

2869.25

-29.45-1.0254417.3836.93

Vakrangee Ltd

36.03

0.952.713893.720

R S Software (India) Ltd

216.26

-5.24-2.37558.6325.09

Onward Technologies Ltd

334.95

10.403.20759.3928.03

Trigyn Technologies Ltd

111.18

-0.18-0.16342.28123.22

63 Moons Technologies Ltd

906.95

4.800.534179.0925.86

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd

159.42

1.370.871552.92140.89

Aftek Ltd

1.9

-0.05-2.5620.940

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

4099.9

-75.85-1.821483379.7031.55

Cadsys (India) Ltd

114.35

5.404.9685.7940.2

Alankit Ltd

22.85

0.894.05619.6036.07

Adroit Infotech Ltd

20.87

0.964.8251.6924.62

HCL Technologies Ltd

1946.65

-25.55-1.30528255.6245.31

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd

1134.5

48.804.493037.4318.49

Spectacle Ventures Ltd

1.4

0.000.007.200

Panoramic Universal Ltd

1.65

0.000.0012.830

Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd

227.46

4.462.00708.1029.2

Zenith Infotech Ltd

2.6

-0.10-3.703.300

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd

1809.3

-22.30-1.229989.78184.6

Hexaware Technologies Ltd

470.8

-0.20-0.0414139.5619.64

Sonata Software Ltd

628.65

0.600.1017628.9146.76

KLG Systel Ltd

4.1

-0.10-2.385.210

Ramco Systems Ltd

427.75

3.500.821590.030

XT Global Infotech Ltd

47.25

0.410.88628.2877.85

IGate Computer Systems Ltd(Merged)

515.8

-0.70-0.147007.0614.72

Geometric Ltd (Merged)

262.1

-0.55-0.211754.0516.31

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd

12518.05

-130.30-1.03108680.6749.64

Cyient Ltd

1776.85

-21.15-1.1819724.9940.53

Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd

77.54

0.230.30268.15102.63

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd

1690.15

-28.65-1.6723711.4287.73

Subex Ltd

23.45

0.321.381321.830

California Software Company Ltd

17.86

0.855.0027.6142.73

Quintegra Solutions Ltd

2.32

0.114.986.220

GACM Technologies Ltd

0.78

0.000.0053.0839.5

Tricom India Ltd

0.5

0.000.003.960

Accelya Solutions India Ltd

1559.3

22.051.432328.0319.37

Helios & Matheson Information Technology Ltd

10.05

-0.50-4.7426.540.53

Birlasoft Ltd

552.15

-12.20-2.1615272.5149.54

IZMO Ltd

552.35

-6.45-1.15820.3031.73

Tech Mahindra Ltd

1689.45

-37.50-2.17165361.1857.68

Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd

474.5

-0.15-0.034892.0331.13

Micro Technologies (India) Ltd

3.6

-0.15-4.0012.280

LTIMindtree Ltd

5733.4

-19.65-0.34169872.3537.41

Persistent Systems Ltd

6405.95

-75.20-1.1699836.73103.31

Tata Technologies Ltd

896.6

-8.20-0.9136372.2447.29

Allied Digital Services Ltd

239.84

-1.17-0.491348.5061.31

MPS Ltd

2051.3

-16.35-0.793508.9231.93

Intense Technologies Ltd

129.19

-3.11-2.35303.6422.61

R Systems International Ltd

475.6

15.453.365626.5137.28

Sasken Technologies Ltd

2141.55

-46.45-2.123235.1052.65

3i Infotech Ltd

31.78

-0.11-0.34538.840

Brightcom Group Ltd

10.25

0.434.382068.370

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd

1552.6

-44.50-2.791973.8432.11

Tera Software Ltd

193.8

3.802.00242.4834.52

Datamatics Global Services Ltd

691

16.502.454088.8353.7

Virinchi Ltd

30.11

-0.37-1.21306.5116.87

FCS Software Solutions Ltd

3.43

0.041.18586.38169.5

AXISCADES Technologies Ltd

733.75

34.904.993114.39133.79

Cigniti Technologies Ltd

1757.15

-3.60-0.204797.0354.19

Prithvi Information Solutions Ltd

1.25

-0.05-3.854.330

Net 4 India Ltd

1.65

-0.05-2.943.310

NIIT Learning Systems Ltd

454.25

-4.35-0.956177.0740.57

BLS International Services Ltd

505.5

6.901.3820813.500

IOL Netcom Ltd

2.25

-0.20-8.166.160

Tanla Platforms Ltd

721.9

-30.55-4.069718.0351.75

SecureKloud Technologies Ltd

32.19

-0.66-2.01107.550

Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd

24.78

-0.56-2.21255.47414.5

Alldigi Tech Ltd

978.85

-14.40-1.451491.6016.96

Firstsource Solutions Ltd

401.25

6.751.7128369.5075.41

Zylog Systems Ltd

0.35

-0.05-12.502.071.52

Coforge Ltd

9669.65

-27.00-0.2864650.6963.91

Xchanging Solutions Ltd

116.43

2.482.181297.0715.12

Coral Hub Ltd

3.3

-0.05-1.497.990

Omnitech Infosolutions Ltd

2.7

-0.10-3.574.050

Inspirisys Solutions Ltd

111.25

0.540.49440.7425.99

Glodyne Technoserve Ltd

0.75

-0.05-6.253.390

Saksoft Ltd

218.4

-3.98-1.792894.9299.24

Cyber Media Research & Services Ltd

106.25

-5.55-4.9631.1110.52

Bartronics India Ltd

20.11

1.829.95612.50203.89

HOV Services Ltd

80.29

-0.93-1.15101.1333.58

Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd

113.88

0.830.73223.5665.17

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd

697.35

-3.15-0.453244.090

Ranklin Solutions Ltd

2.2

0.052.332.650

GSS Infotech Ltd

61.58

0.130.21161.07439.36

Dhanus Technologies Ltd

0.1

0.05100.005.710

eClerx Services Ltd

3507.65

-9.65-0.2717196.3848.09

Teledata Marine Solutions Ltd

0.5

0.000.004.540

Teledata Technology Solutions Ltd

0.25

0.0525.0012.4912

Infinite Computer Solutions India Ltd

473.75

0.000.001580.2218.13

Edserv Softsystems Ltd

2.45

-0.10-3.926.450

Expleo Solutions Ltd

1405.05

12.000.862180.6023.08

AcroPetal Technologies Ltd

1.7

-0.05-2.866.610

Latent View Analytics Ltd

501.4

6.451.3010352.4884

Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd

4.71

0.224.907.460

Taksheel Solutions Ltd

3.85

0.000.008.410

eMudhra Ltd

954.7

-7.50-0.787906.03378.6

PB Fintech Ltd

2215.85

12.600.57101756.450

L&T Technology Services Ltd

4795.5

-0.45-0.0150771.4740.44

Aurum Proptech Ltd

260.7

0.630.24762.630

Intellect Design Arena Ltd

972.8

16.851.7613487.1083.1

Infibeam Avenues Ltd

26.11

-0.33-1.257282.4547.16

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd

439.75

16.904.001071.6222.56

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd

653

4.600.713521.61108.91

Yudiz Solutions Ltd

61.5

0.550.9063.460

GVP Infotech Ltd

12.06

-0.02-0.17196.4175.5

NINtec Systems Ltd

543.75

-9.70-1.751010.0754.37

IRIS Business Services Ltd

463

9.001.98925.7570.68

We Win Ltd

91.51

-3.66-3.8592.9837.72

Airan Ltd

34.08

0.982.96426.0716.12

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd

738.1

13.001.7911239.4051.4

Dev Information Technology Ltd

185.81

20.7412.56417.7920.82

Trejhara Solutions Ltd

258.24

-3.40-1.30374.87187.7

Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd

31.05

0.000.0031.6750.9

Reliable Data Services Ltd

75.41

-1.01-1.3277.8220.64

Innovana Thinklabs Ltd

420.1

0.700.17861.2130.53

Silver Touch Technologies Ltd

720.35

-7.05-0.97913.4850.03

Vertoz Ltd

14.85

0.584.061265.67356.75

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd

1939.1

2.750.1433269.7598.52

One Point One Solutions Ltd

54.56

-1.49-2.661393.7056.62

Route Mobile Ltd

1396.3

-9.05-0.648796.3561.16

KPIT Technologies Ltd

1449.95

-34.60-2.3339749.48108.55

E2E Networks Ltd

4101.55

-130.20-3.088147.26267.83

Softtech Engineers Ltd

534.05

-10.90-2.00684.61103.82

Affle India Ltd

1781.25

1.200.0725020.74256.3

Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd

131.19

-2.97-2.21193.030

Synoptics Technologies Ltd

120.1

0.100.08101.8416.95

RPSG Ventures Ltd

1168.1

-12.45-1.053864.8232.8

Sigma Solve Ltd

353.35

1.600.45363.1662.09

Ksolves India Ltd

995.35

-2.90-0.291180.0932.36

Secmark Consultancy Ltd

114.97

-0.25-0.22119.6952.85

AAA Technologies Ltd

106.66

1.161.10136.8138.4

DRC Systems India Ltd

29.48

-0.65-2.16391.18188.63

Network People Services Technologies Ltd

2546.95

-89.35-3.394937.52101.55

Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd

169.92

-1.88-1.091740.56119.24

Micropro Software Solutions Ltd

34.45

0.000.0049.2615.88

Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd

723.75

-0.10-0.018535.59137.1

Tracxn Technologies Ltd

79.29

2.002.59838.820

Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd

80.65

-4.25-5.0116.250

Quadpro ITeS Ltd

4.3

-0.05-1.1521.7427.19

C.E. Info Systems Ltd

1629.75

-10.30-0.638866.4064.24

VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd

191.19

2.451.302025.680

Globesecure Technologies Ltd

35.05

1.654.9455.8753.02

Fidel Softech Ltd

206

21.4011.59283.2634.63

Aurum PropTech Ltd Partly Paidup

178.9

-19.05-9.62719.700

Paramatrix Technologies Ltd

96.5

0.500.52111.0632.6

Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd

49.15

0.951.9744.1042.65

All E Technologies Ltd

520.3

1.300.251050.7058.25

Varanium Cloud Ltd

15.05

-0.10-0.6660.980.57

Vertexplus Technologies Ltd

101

0.000.0055.3477.1

Sahana Systems Ltd

1881.95

48.452.641653.36107.16

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd

562.15

-8.00-1.407544.35109.6

Systango Technologies Ltd

288

36.9014.70422.4624.03

Tridhya Tech Ltd

37.1

-0.50-1.3386.400

Diensten Tech Ltd

171

-2.00-1.16141.260

Plada Infotech Services Ltd

25.8

-1.20-4.4422.128.78

Kody Technolab Ltd

1564.9

-30.70-1.921994.87415.52

BLS E-Services Ltd

208.15

0.000.001891.1886.29

Canarys Automations Ltd

38.8

-0.15-0.39217.9924.97

HRH Next Services Ltd

100.2

0.000.00132.3174.22

Delaplex Ltd

209

-3.15-1.48190.4019.18

Enser Communications Ltd

167.15

7.975.01145.6952.62

Trident Techlabs Ltd

1376.45

65.505.002378.65241.87

Enfuse Solutions Ltd

237.45

7.503.26210.0937.95

TAC Infosec Ltd

1410.55

27.652.001478.20228.96

Trust Fintech Ltd

160.7

-2.55-1.56382.8731.1

Orient Technologies Ltd

525.5

35.557.262188.2741.29

Adroit Infotech Ltd Partly Paidup

6.42

-0.76-10.5818.730

Pelatro Ltd

493

12.802.67513.0593.61

S A Tech Software India Ltd

125.05

-2.05-1.61163.2845.07

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

download-app-imgdownload-app-img

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

TOP NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Indices may open flat to negative on Jan 2, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.

2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

Read More

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.