Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
Mindpool Technologies Ltd
63.25
|-3.25
|-4.89
|26.80
|150.6
Melstar Information Technologies Ltd
4.25
|0.08
|1.92
|6.07
|0.54
Visesh Infotecnics Ltd
0.33
|-0.02
|-5.71
|124.56
|0
Zensar Technologies Ltd
794.1
|1.00
|0.13
|18023.86
|35.4
Wipro Ltd
294.45
|-9.35
|-3.08
|308266.62
|33.26
Black Box Ltd
664.9
|-10.35
|-1.53
|11175.31
|0
DigiSpice Technologies Ltd
30.94
|0.43
|1.41
|721.72
|0
Geodesic Ltd
4.45
|-0.20
|-4.30
|40.21
|0.17
Rolta India Ltd
4.29
|0.20
|4.89
|71.17
|0
Spanco Ltd
11.75
|0.55
|4.91
|38.60
|0
Tata Elxsi Ltd
6647.55
|-57.70
|-0.86
|41403.16
|51.1
Genesys International Corporation Ltd
945.65
|-4.25
|-0.45
|3756.16
|53.22
Satyam Computer Services Ltd(Merged)
115.15
|0.15
|0.13
|13558.34
|12.32
Mastek Ltd
3063.9
|-20.85
|-0.68
|9460.56
|71.13
Infosys Ltd
1938.75
|-19.10
|-0.98
|805021.19
|29.44
Mindteck (India) Ltd
299.15
|5.60
|1.91
|952.73
|56.35
Mphasis Ltd
2869.25
|-29.45
|-1.02
|54417.38
|36.93
Vakrangee Ltd
36.03
|0.95
|2.71
|3893.72
|0
R S Software (India) Ltd
216.26
|-5.24
|-2.37
|558.63
|25.09
Onward Technologies Ltd
334.95
|10.40
|3.20
|759.39
|28.03
Trigyn Technologies Ltd
111.18
|-0.18
|-0.16
|342.28
|123.22
63 Moons Technologies Ltd
906.95
|4.80
|0.53
|4179.09
|25.86
Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd
159.42
|1.37
|0.87
|1552.92
|140.89
Aftek Ltd
1.9
|-0.05
|-2.56
|20.94
|0
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
4099.9
|-75.85
|-1.82
|1483379.70
|31.55
Cadsys (India) Ltd
114.35
|5.40
|4.96
|85.79
|40.2
Alankit Ltd
22.85
|0.89
|4.05
|619.60
|36.07
Adroit Infotech Ltd
20.87
|0.96
|4.82
|51.69
|24.62
HCL Technologies Ltd
1946.65
|-25.55
|-1.30
|528255.62
|45.31
Nucleus Software Exports Ltd
1134.5
|48.80
|4.49
|3037.43
|18.49
Spectacle Ventures Ltd
1.4
|0.00
|0.00
|7.20
|0
Panoramic Universal Ltd
1.65
|0.00
|0.00
|12.83
|0
Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd
227.46
|4.46
|2.00
|708.10
|29.2
Zenith Infotech Ltd
2.6
|-0.10
|-3.70
|3.30
|0
Aurionpro Solutions Ltd
1809.3
|-22.30
|-1.22
|9989.78
|184.6
Hexaware Technologies Ltd
470.8
|-0.20
|-0.04
|14139.56
|19.64
Sonata Software Ltd
628.65
|0.60
|0.10
|17628.91
|46.76
KLG Systel Ltd
4.1
|-0.10
|-2.38
|5.21
|0
Ramco Systems Ltd
427.75
|3.50
|0.82
|1590.03
|0
XT Global Infotech Ltd
47.25
|0.41
|0.88
|628.28
|77.85
IGate Computer Systems Ltd(Merged)
515.8
|-0.70
|-0.14
|7007.06
|14.72
Geometric Ltd (Merged)
262.1
|-0.55
|-0.21
|1754.05
|16.31
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd
12518.05
|-130.30
|-1.03
|108680.67
|49.64
Cyient Ltd
1776.85
|-21.15
|-1.18
|19724.99
|40.53
Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd
77.54
|0.23
|0.30
|268.15
|102.63
Newgen Software Technologies Ltd
1690.15
|-28.65
|-1.67
|23711.42
|87.73
Subex Ltd
23.45
|0.32
|1.38
|1321.83
|0
California Software Company Ltd
17.86
|0.85
|5.00
|27.61
|42.73
Quintegra Solutions Ltd
2.32
|0.11
|4.98
|6.22
|0
GACM Technologies Ltd
0.78
|0.00
|0.00
|53.08
|39.5
Tricom India Ltd
0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|3.96
|0
Accelya Solutions India Ltd
1559.3
|22.05
|1.43
|2328.03
|19.37
Helios & Matheson Information Technology Ltd
10.05
|-0.50
|-4.74
|26.54
|0.53
Birlasoft Ltd
552.15
|-12.20
|-2.16
|15272.51
|49.54
IZMO Ltd
552.35
|-6.45
|-1.15
|820.30
|31.73
Tech Mahindra Ltd
1689.45
|-37.50
|-2.17
|165361.18
|57.68
Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd
474.5
|-0.15
|-0.03
|4892.03
|31.13
Micro Technologies (India) Ltd
3.6
|-0.15
|-4.00
|12.28
|0
LTIMindtree Ltd
5733.4
|-19.65
|-0.34
|169872.35
|37.41
Persistent Systems Ltd
6405.95
|-75.20
|-1.16
|99836.73
|103.31
Tata Technologies Ltd
896.6
|-8.20
|-0.91
|36372.24
|47.29
Allied Digital Services Ltd
239.84
|-1.17
|-0.49
|1348.50
|61.31
MPS Ltd
2051.3
|-16.35
|-0.79
|3508.92
|31.93
Intense Technologies Ltd
129.19
|-3.11
|-2.35
|303.64
|22.61
R Systems International Ltd
475.6
|15.45
|3.36
|5626.51
|37.28
Sasken Technologies Ltd
2141.55
|-46.45
|-2.12
|3235.10
|52.65
3i Infotech Ltd
31.78
|-0.11
|-0.34
|538.84
|0
Brightcom Group Ltd
10.25
|0.43
|4.38
|2068.37
|0
Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd
1552.6
|-44.50
|-2.79
|1973.84
|32.11
Tera Software Ltd
193.8
|3.80
|2.00
|242.48
|34.52
Datamatics Global Services Ltd
691
|16.50
|2.45
|4088.83
|53.7
Virinchi Ltd
30.11
|-0.37
|-1.21
|306.51
|16.87
FCS Software Solutions Ltd
3.43
|0.04
|1.18
|586.38
|169.5
AXISCADES Technologies Ltd
733.75
|34.90
|4.99
|3114.39
|133.79
Cigniti Technologies Ltd
1757.15
|-3.60
|-0.20
|4797.03
|54.19
Prithvi Information Solutions Ltd
1.25
|-0.05
|-3.85
|4.33
|0
Net 4 India Ltd
1.65
|-0.05
|-2.94
|3.31
|0
NIIT Learning Systems Ltd
454.25
|-4.35
|-0.95
|6177.07
|40.57
BLS International Services Ltd
505.5
|6.90
|1.38
|20813.50
|0
IOL Netcom Ltd
2.25
|-0.20
|-8.16
|6.16
|0
Tanla Platforms Ltd
721.9
|-30.55
|-4.06
|9718.03
|51.75
SecureKloud Technologies Ltd
32.19
|-0.66
|-2.01
|107.55
|0
Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd
24.78
|-0.56
|-2.21
|255.47
|414.5
Alldigi Tech Ltd
978.85
|-14.40
|-1.45
|1491.60
|16.96
Firstsource Solutions Ltd
401.25
|6.75
|1.71
|28369.50
|75.41
Zylog Systems Ltd
0.35
|-0.05
|-12.50
|2.07
|1.52
Coforge Ltd
9669.65
|-27.00
|-0.28
|64650.69
|63.91
Xchanging Solutions Ltd
116.43
|2.48
|2.18
|1297.07
|15.12
Coral Hub Ltd
3.3
|-0.05
|-1.49
|7.99
|0
Omnitech Infosolutions Ltd
2.7
|-0.10
|-3.57
|4.05
|0
Inspirisys Solutions Ltd
111.25
|0.54
|0.49
|440.74
|25.99
Glodyne Technoserve Ltd
0.75
|-0.05
|-6.25
|3.39
|0
Saksoft Ltd
218.4
|-3.98
|-1.79
|2894.92
|99.24
Cyber Media Research & Services Ltd
106.25
|-5.55
|-4.96
|31.11
|10.52
Bartronics India Ltd
20.11
|1.82
|9.95
|612.50
|203.89
HOV Services Ltd
80.29
|-0.93
|-1.15
|101.13
|33.58
Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd
113.88
|0.83
|0.73
|223.56
|65.17
Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd
697.35
|-3.15
|-0.45
|3244.09
|0
Ranklin Solutions Ltd
2.2
|0.05
|2.33
|2.65
|0
GSS Infotech Ltd
61.58
|0.13
|0.21
|161.07
|439.36
Dhanus Technologies Ltd
0.1
|0.05
|100.00
|5.71
|0
eClerx Services Ltd
3507.65
|-9.65
|-0.27
|17196.38
|48.09
Teledata Marine Solutions Ltd
0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|4.54
|0
Teledata Technology Solutions Ltd
0.25
|0.05
|25.00
|12.49
|12
Infinite Computer Solutions India Ltd
473.75
|0.00
|0.00
|1580.22
|18.13
Edserv Softsystems Ltd
2.45
|-0.10
|-3.92
|6.45
|0
Expleo Solutions Ltd
1405.05
|12.00
|0.86
|2180.60
|23.08
AcroPetal Technologies Ltd
1.7
|-0.05
|-2.86
|6.61
|0
Latent View Analytics Ltd
501.4
|6.45
|1.30
|10352.48
|84
Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd
4.71
|0.22
|4.90
|7.46
|0
Taksheel Solutions Ltd
3.85
|0.00
|0.00
|8.41
|0
eMudhra Ltd
954.7
|-7.50
|-0.78
|7906.03
|378.6
PB Fintech Ltd
2215.85
|12.60
|0.57
|101756.45
|0
L&T Technology Services Ltd
4795.5
|-0.45
|-0.01
|50771.47
|40.44
Aurum Proptech Ltd
260.7
|0.63
|0.24
|762.63
|0
Intellect Design Arena Ltd
972.8
|16.85
|1.76
|13487.10
|83.1
Infibeam Avenues Ltd
26.11
|-0.33
|-1.25
|7282.45
|47.16
InfoBeans Technologies Ltd
439.75
|16.90
|4.00
|1071.62
|22.56
Quick Heal Technologies Ltd
653
|4.60
|0.71
|3521.61
|108.91
Yudiz Solutions Ltd
61.5
|0.55
|0.90
|63.46
|0
GVP Infotech Ltd
12.06
|-0.02
|-0.17
|196.41
|75.5
NINtec Systems Ltd
543.75
|-9.70
|-1.75
|1010.07
|54.37
IRIS Business Services Ltd
463
|9.00
|1.98
|925.75
|70.68
We Win Ltd
91.51
|-3.66
|-3.85
|92.98
|37.72
Airan Ltd
34.08
|0.98
|2.96
|426.07
|16.12
Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd
738.1
|13.00
|1.79
|11239.40
|51.4
Dev Information Technology Ltd
185.81
|20.74
|12.56
|417.79
|20.82
Trejhara Solutions Ltd
258.24
|-3.40
|-1.30
|374.87
|187.7
Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd
31.05
|0.00
|0.00
|31.67
|50.9
Reliable Data Services Ltd
75.41
|-1.01
|-1.32
|77.82
|20.64
Innovana Thinklabs Ltd
420.1
|0.70
|0.17
|861.21
|30.53
Silver Touch Technologies Ltd
720.35
|-7.05
|-0.97
|913.48
|50.03
Vertoz Ltd
14.85
|0.58
|4.06
|1265.67
|356.75
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd
1939.1
|2.75
|0.14
|33269.75
|98.52
One Point One Solutions Ltd
54.56
|-1.49
|-2.66
|1393.70
|56.62
Route Mobile Ltd
1396.3
|-9.05
|-0.64
|8796.35
|61.16
KPIT Technologies Ltd
1449.95
|-34.60
|-2.33
|39749.48
|108.55
E2E Networks Ltd
4101.55
|-130.20
|-3.08
|8147.26
|267.83
Softtech Engineers Ltd
534.05
|-10.90
|-2.00
|684.61
|103.82
Affle India Ltd
1781.25
|1.20
|0.07
|25020.74
|256.3
Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd
131.19
|-2.97
|-2.21
|193.03
|0
Synoptics Technologies Ltd
120.1
|0.10
|0.08
|101.84
|16.95
RPSG Ventures Ltd
1168.1
|-12.45
|-1.05
|3864.82
|32.8
Sigma Solve Ltd
353.35
|1.60
|0.45
|363.16
|62.09
Ksolves India Ltd
995.35
|-2.90
|-0.29
|1180.09
|32.36
Secmark Consultancy Ltd
114.97
|-0.25
|-0.22
|119.69
|52.85
AAA Technologies Ltd
106.66
|1.16
|1.10
|136.81
|38.4
DRC Systems India Ltd
29.48
|-0.65
|-2.16
|391.18
|188.63
Network People Services Technologies Ltd
2546.95
|-89.35
|-3.39
|4937.52
|101.55
Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd
169.92
|-1.88
|-1.09
|1740.56
|119.24
Micropro Software Solutions Ltd
34.45
|0.00
|0.00
|49.26
|15.88
Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd
723.75
|-0.10
|-0.01
|8535.59
|137.1
Tracxn Technologies Ltd
79.29
|2.00
|2.59
|838.82
|0
Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd
80.65
|-4.25
|-5.01
|16.25
|0
Quadpro ITeS Ltd
4.3
|-0.05
|-1.15
|21.74
|27.19
C.E. Info Systems Ltd
1629.75
|-10.30
|-0.63
|8866.40
|64.24
VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd
191.19
|2.45
|1.30
|2025.68
|0
Globesecure Technologies Ltd
35.05
|1.65
|4.94
|55.87
|53.02
Fidel Softech Ltd
206
|21.40
|11.59
|283.26
|34.63
Aurum PropTech Ltd Partly Paidup
178.9
|-19.05
|-9.62
|719.70
|0
Paramatrix Technologies Ltd
96.5
|0.50
|0.52
|111.06
|32.6
Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd
49.15
|0.95
|1.97
|44.10
|42.65
All E Technologies Ltd
520.3
|1.30
|0.25
|1050.70
|58.25
Varanium Cloud Ltd
15.05
|-0.10
|-0.66
|60.98
|0.57
Vertexplus Technologies Ltd
101
|0.00
|0.00
|55.34
|77.1
Sahana Systems Ltd
1881.95
|48.45
|2.64
|1653.36
|107.16
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd
562.15
|-8.00
|-1.40
|7544.35
|109.6
Systango Technologies Ltd
288
|36.90
|14.70
|422.46
|24.03
Tridhya Tech Ltd
37.1
|-0.50
|-1.33
|86.40
|0
Diensten Tech Ltd
171
|-2.00
|-1.16
|141.26
|0
Plada Infotech Services Ltd
25.8
|-1.20
|-4.44
|22.12
|8.78
Kody Technolab Ltd
1564.9
|-30.70
|-1.92
|1994.87
|415.52
BLS E-Services Ltd
208.15
|0.00
|0.00
|1891.18
|86.29
Canarys Automations Ltd
38.8
|-0.15
|-0.39
|217.99
|24.97
HRH Next Services Ltd
100.2
|0.00
|0.00
|132.31
|74.22
Delaplex Ltd
209
|-3.15
|-1.48
|190.40
|19.18
Enser Communications Ltd
167.15
|7.97
|5.01
|145.69
|52.62
Trident Techlabs Ltd
1376.45
|65.50
|5.00
|2378.65
|241.87
Enfuse Solutions Ltd
237.45
|7.50
|3.26
|210.09
|37.95
TAC Infosec Ltd
1410.55
|27.65
|2.00
|1478.20
|228.96
Trust Fintech Ltd
160.7
|-2.55
|-1.56
|382.87
|31.1
Orient Technologies Ltd
525.5
|35.55
|7.26
|2188.27
|41.29
Adroit Infotech Ltd Partly Paidup
6.42
|-0.76
|-10.58
|18.73
|0
Pelatro Ltd
493
|12.80
|2.67
|513.05
|93.61
S A Tech Software India Ltd
125.05
|-2.05
|-1.61
|163.28
|45.07
