NINtec Systems Ltd Share Price

528.3
(-2.84%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

  • Open546.6
  • Day's High551.95
  • 52 Wk High690.9
  • Prev. Close543.75
  • Day's Low527.1
  • 52 Wk Low 419.95
  • Turnover (lac)24.43
  • P/E53.68
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value23.88
  • EPS10.19
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)981.37
  • Div. Yield0
NINtec Systems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

546.6

Prev. Close

543.75

Turnover(Lac.)

24.43

Day's High

551.95

Day's Low

527.1

52 Week's High

690.9

52 Week's Low

419.95

Book Value

23.88

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

981.37

P/E

53.68

EPS

10.19

Divi. Yield

0

NINtec Systems Ltd Corporate Action

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

arrow

6 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

25 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

NINtec Systems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

NINtec Systems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:48 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.37%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.37%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 52.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

NINtec Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.58

10.32

6.88

6.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14.95

9.05

7.02

4.41

Net Worth

33.53

19.37

13.9

11.29

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

8.84

7.73

7.83

3.61

yoy growth (%)

14.28

-1.26

116.49

18.8

Raw materials

-0.29

-0.26

-1.14

0

As % of sales

3.31

3.36

14.6

0

Employee costs

-6.5

-5.45

-5.31

-2.34

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.72

1.66

1.19

0.76

Depreciation

-0.24

-0.14

-0.13

-0.07

Tax paid

-0.41

-0.38

-0.33

-0.24

Working capital

-0.53

0.6

3.26

0.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.28

-1.26

116.49

18.8

Op profit growth

40.06

56.2

190.76

-50.1

EBIT growth

3.64

39

55.08

19.66

Net profit growth

2.35

49.51

64.86

17.79

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

83.05

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

83.05

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

1.65

NINtec Systems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT NINtec Systems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Niraj C Gemawat

Director

Indrajeet A Mitra

Director

Rachana N Gemawat

Independent Director

Vishal R Shah

Independent Director

Hursh P Jani

Independent Director

Somilkumar Ragvendr Nath Mathur

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pooja Kadam.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by NINtec Systems Ltd

Summary

NINtec Systems Limited was incorporated in Gujarat, on August 4, 2015, as a Public Limited Company, with the Registrar of Companies. Company is headquartered in Ahmedabad and is promoted by Mr. Niraj C. Gemawat and Mr. Indrajeet A. Mitra.The Company is well established in delivering software development services and solutions to global enterprises and to adopt new technologies. It is a provider of consulting, technology, outsourcing and digital services, enabling clients in different countries to create and execute strategies for their digital transformation. The Company has specialised in off/on-shore software product development, software migration, multimedia design & development, application development & maintenance and web designing. The customer base includes companies from diverse industry verticals like Automotive, Print Media & Publishing, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Transportation and Logistics. The companies primary objective is to bring the strategic differential advantage of offshore software outsourcing to the doorstep of the customers globally.In April, 2016, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 18,80,000 Equity Shares by raising equity capital aggregating Rs 1.88 Cr. The Company use advanced analytics to extract and interpret complex data which have been reviewed and acted upon to find better ways of doing business through use of business analytics and engage with customers and stakeholders, and ultimately leading to make better business de
Company FAQs

What is the NINtec Systems Ltd share price today?

The NINtec Systems Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹528.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of NINtec Systems Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NINtec Systems Ltd is ₹981.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of NINtec Systems Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of NINtec Systems Ltd is 53.68 and 22.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of NINtec Systems Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NINtec Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NINtec Systems Ltd is ₹419.95 and ₹690.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of NINtec Systems Ltd?

NINtec Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -7.78%, 6 Month at 11.80%, 3 Month at -5.50% and 1 Month at -8.29%.

What is the shareholding pattern of NINtec Systems Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of NINtec Systems Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.38 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 52.62 %

