Summary

NINtec Systems Limited was incorporated in Gujarat, on August 4, 2015, as a Public Limited Company, with the Registrar of Companies. Company is headquartered in Ahmedabad and is promoted by Mr. Niraj C. Gemawat and Mr. Indrajeet A. Mitra.The Company is well established in delivering software development services and solutions to global enterprises and to adopt new technologies. It is a provider of consulting, technology, outsourcing and digital services, enabling clients in different countries to create and execute strategies for their digital transformation. The Company has specialised in off/on-shore software product development, software migration, multimedia design & development, application development & maintenance and web designing. The customer base includes companies from diverse industry verticals like Automotive, Print Media & Publishing, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Transportation and Logistics. The companies primary objective is to bring the strategic differential advantage of offshore software outsourcing to the doorstep of the customers globally.In April, 2016, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 18,80,000 Equity Shares by raising equity capital aggregating Rs 1.88 Cr. The Company use advanced analytics to extract and interpret complex data which have been reviewed and acted upon to find better ways of doing business through use of business analytics and engage with customers and stakeholders, and ultimately leading to make better business de

