SectorIT - Software
Open₹546.6
Prev. Close₹543.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹24.43
Day's High₹551.95
Day's Low₹527.1
52 Week's High₹690.9
52 Week's Low₹419.95
Book Value₹23.88
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)981.37
P/E53.68
EPS10.19
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.58
10.32
6.88
6.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.95
9.05
7.02
4.41
Net Worth
33.53
19.37
13.9
11.29
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
8.84
7.73
7.83
3.61
yoy growth (%)
14.28
-1.26
116.49
18.8
Raw materials
-0.29
-0.26
-1.14
0
As % of sales
3.31
3.36
14.6
0
Employee costs
-6.5
-5.45
-5.31
-2.34
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.72
1.66
1.19
0.76
Depreciation
-0.24
-0.14
-0.13
-0.07
Tax paid
-0.41
-0.38
-0.33
-0.24
Working capital
-0.53
0.6
3.26
0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.28
-1.26
116.49
18.8
Op profit growth
40.06
56.2
190.76
-50.1
EBIT growth
3.64
39
55.08
19.66
Net profit growth
2.35
49.51
64.86
17.79
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
83.05
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
83.05
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
1.65
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Niraj C Gemawat
Director
Indrajeet A Mitra
Director
Rachana N Gemawat
Independent Director
Vishal R Shah
Independent Director
Hursh P Jani
Independent Director
Somilkumar Ragvendr Nath Mathur
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pooja Kadam.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by NINtec Systems Ltd
Summary
NINtec Systems Limited was incorporated in Gujarat, on August 4, 2015, as a Public Limited Company, with the Registrar of Companies. Company is headquartered in Ahmedabad and is promoted by Mr. Niraj C. Gemawat and Mr. Indrajeet A. Mitra.The Company is well established in delivering software development services and solutions to global enterprises and to adopt new technologies. It is a provider of consulting, technology, outsourcing and digital services, enabling clients in different countries to create and execute strategies for their digital transformation. The Company has specialised in off/on-shore software product development, software migration, multimedia design & development, application development & maintenance and web designing. The customer base includes companies from diverse industry verticals like Automotive, Print Media & Publishing, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Transportation and Logistics. The companies primary objective is to bring the strategic differential advantage of offshore software outsourcing to the doorstep of the customers globally.In April, 2016, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 18,80,000 Equity Shares by raising equity capital aggregating Rs 1.88 Cr. The Company use advanced analytics to extract and interpret complex data which have been reviewed and acted upon to find better ways of doing business through use of business analytics and engage with customers and stakeholders, and ultimately leading to make better business de
Read More
The NINtec Systems Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹528.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NINtec Systems Ltd is ₹981.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of NINtec Systems Ltd is 53.68 and 22.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NINtec Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NINtec Systems Ltd is ₹419.95 and ₹690.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
NINtec Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -7.78%, 6 Month at 11.80%, 3 Month at -5.50% and 1 Month at -8.29%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.