NINtec Systems Ltd Summary

NINtec Systems Limited was incorporated in Gujarat, on August 4, 2015, as a Public Limited Company, with the Registrar of Companies. Company is headquartered in Ahmedabad and is promoted by Mr. Niraj C. Gemawat and Mr. Indrajeet A. Mitra.The Company is well established in delivering software development services and solutions to global enterprises and to adopt new technologies. It is a provider of consulting, technology, outsourcing and digital services, enabling clients in different countries to create and execute strategies for their digital transformation. The Company has specialised in off/on-shore software product development, software migration, multimedia design & development, application development & maintenance and web designing. The customer base includes companies from diverse industry verticals like Automotive, Print Media & Publishing, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Transportation and Logistics. The companies primary objective is to bring the strategic differential advantage of offshore software outsourcing to the doorstep of the customers globally.In April, 2016, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 18,80,000 Equity Shares by raising equity capital aggregating Rs 1.88 Cr. The Company use advanced analytics to extract and interpret complex data which have been reviewed and acted upon to find better ways of doing business through use of business analytics and engage with customers and stakeholders, and ultimately leading to make better business decisions based on analytical judgement. With business analytics solutions, data driven insights are easy to obtain and harness.By integrating cloud into its existing business platforms, an organization can fast-track its growth, optimize and manage its IT resources, provide better connectivity to employees and customers, and ultimately become truly agile. In todays digital world, it is only logical for businesses to undergo a transition to a digital business. A mobile enterprise is an agile enterprise, and therefore, applications transformation is crucial. With this, the Company recognize the need for this transformation and so offer the clients a full suite of Application Services including planning, designing, building, implementing and optimizing application development and maintenance. Testing Services include test automation, performance testing, functional testing, security testing and validation, usability and accessibility testing, regression testing, among others. The Company business Is to help global leaders grow and transform their business and also brings greater flexibility to market through technical excellence, all lower costs.