iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

NINtec Systems Ltd Board Meeting

498.05
(1.67%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:04:42 PM

NINtec Systems CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Nintec Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and period ended 30th September 2024 Results - Financial Results for September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting28 Aug 202423 Aug 2024
Nintec Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of 9th Annual General Meeting and related matters thereof. Outcome of Board Meeting for AGM Notice and its related matters. Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) - Appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Internal Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.08.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Nintec Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Declaration of Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
Nintec Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Consolidated and Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year Ended 31st March 2024 We wish to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today, i.e., Wednesday, 29th May, 2024 at 03.00 P.M., the Board of Directors of the company considered and discussed the following items: - 1. Considered and Approved the Consolidated and Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 (the Audited Financial Results) along with the Auditors Report. 2. Considered and taken on record resignation of Ms. Pooja Kadam from the position of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company w.e.f. from closure of business hours of today i.e. 29th May, 2024. 3. Considered and Approved appointment of Ms. Disha Shah as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company w.e.f. 30th May, 2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting2 May 20242 May 2024
Appointment of CFO
Board Meeting12 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
Nintec Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Consolidated and Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine months ended 31st December 2023 Considered and Approved the Consolidated and Standalone unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine months ended 31st December, 2023 along with the Limited Review Report thereon as received from the Statutory Auditor of the Company. Considered and approved the Consolidated and Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 along with the Limited review Report thereon as received from the Statutory Auditors of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

NINtec Systems: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR NINtec Systems Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.