Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Nintec Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and period ended 30th September 2024 Results - Financial Results for September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Aug 2024 23 Aug 2024

Nintec Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of 9th Annual General Meeting and related matters thereof. Outcome of Board Meeting for AGM Notice and its related matters. Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) - Appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Internal Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.08.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Nintec Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Declaration of Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

Nintec Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Consolidated and Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year Ended 31st March 2024 We wish to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today, i.e., Wednesday, 29th May, 2024 at 03.00 P.M., the Board of Directors of the company considered and discussed the following items: - 1. Considered and Approved the Consolidated and Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 (the Audited Financial Results) along with the Auditors Report. 2. Considered and taken on record resignation of Ms. Pooja Kadam from the position of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company w.e.f. from closure of business hours of today i.e. 29th May, 2024. 3. Considered and Approved appointment of Ms. Disha Shah as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company w.e.f. 30th May, 2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 2 May 2024 2 May 2024

Appointment of CFO

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024