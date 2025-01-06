iifl-logo-icon 1
NINtec Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

528.3
(-2.84%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:33 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.72

1.66

1.19

0.76

Depreciation

-0.24

-0.14

-0.13

-0.07

Tax paid

-0.41

-0.38

-0.33

-0.24

Working capital

-0.53

0.6

3.26

0.01

Other operating items

Operating

0.52

1.73

3.97

0.45

Capital expenditure

0

0.5

0.05

0.24

Free cash flow

0.52

2.23

4.03

0.69

Equity raised

6.23

3.71

1.98

1.03

Investing

2.13

2.78

-2.42

0.35

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

8.89

8.72

3.6

2.08

