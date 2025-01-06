NINtec Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.72
1.66
1.19
0.76
Depreciation
-0.24
-0.14
-0.13
-0.07
Tax paid
-0.41
-0.38
-0.33
-0.24
Working capital
-0.53
0.6
3.26
0.01
Other operating items
Operating
0.52
1.73
3.97
0.45
Capital expenditure
0
0.5
0.05
0.24
Free cash flow
0.52
2.23
4.03
0.69
Equity raised
6.23
3.71
1.98
1.03
Investing
2.13
2.78
-2.42
0.35
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
8.89
8.72
3.6
2.08
