NINtec Systems Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

529.65
(0.26%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:15 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR NINtec Systems Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

8.84

7.73

7.83

3.61

yoy growth (%)

14.28

-1.26

116.49

18.8

Raw materials

-0.29

-0.26

-1.14

0

As % of sales

3.31

3.36

14.6

0

Employee costs

-6.5

-5.45

-5.31

-2.34

As % of sales

73.59

70.58

67.85

64.88

Other costs

-0.56

-0.96

-0.69

-1.03

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.38

12.42

8.91

28.7

Operating profit

1.47

1.05

0.67

0.23

OPM

16.7

13.62

8.61

6.41

Depreciation

-0.24

-0.14

-0.13

-0.07

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.49

0.75

0.66

0.61

Profit before tax

1.72

1.66

1.19

0.76

Taxes

-0.41

-0.38

-0.33

-0.24

Tax rate

-23.98

-23.12

-28.28

-31.84

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.3

1.27

0.85

0.51

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.3

1.27

0.85

0.51

yoy growth (%)

2.35

49.51

64.86

17.79

NPM

14.81

16.53

10.92

14.34

