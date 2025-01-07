Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
8.84
7.73
7.83
3.61
yoy growth (%)
14.28
-1.26
116.49
18.8
Raw materials
-0.29
-0.26
-1.14
0
As % of sales
3.31
3.36
14.6
0
Employee costs
-6.5
-5.45
-5.31
-2.34
As % of sales
73.59
70.58
67.85
64.88
Other costs
-0.56
-0.96
-0.69
-1.03
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.38
12.42
8.91
28.7
Operating profit
1.47
1.05
0.67
0.23
OPM
16.7
13.62
8.61
6.41
Depreciation
-0.24
-0.14
-0.13
-0.07
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.49
0.75
0.66
0.61
Profit before tax
1.72
1.66
1.19
0.76
Taxes
-0.41
-0.38
-0.33
-0.24
Tax rate
-23.98
-23.12
-28.28
-31.84
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.3
1.27
0.85
0.51
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.3
1.27
0.85
0.51
yoy growth (%)
2.35
49.51
64.86
17.79
NPM
14.81
16.53
10.92
14.34
