Dev Information Technology Ltd Share Price

173.39
(-6.68%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:49:55 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open186.34
  • Day's High186.5
  • 52 Wk High191
  • Prev. Close185.81
  • Day's Low173.01
  • 52 Wk Low 94
  • Turnover (lac)1,025.76
  • P/E23.37
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value30.3
  • EPS7.96
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)390.72
  • Div. Yield0.13
No Records Found

Dev Information Technology Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

186.34

Prev. Close

185.81

Turnover(Lac.)

1,025.76

Day's High

186.5

Day's Low

173.01

52 Week's High

191

52 Week's Low

94

Book Value

30.3

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

390.72

P/E

23.37

EPS

7.96

Divi. Yield

0.13

Dev Information Technology Ltd Corporate Action

25 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

16 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

12 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.25

Record Date: 26 Nov, 2024

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

Dev Information Technology Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Dev Information Technology Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:12 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.78%

Foreign: 3.77%

Indian: 64.95%

Non-Promoter- 1.44%

Institutions: 1.44%

Non-Institutions: 29.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Dev Information Technology Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.24

11.06

11.04

5.52

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

44.56

31.36

22.92

26.78

Net Worth

55.8

42.42

33.96

32.3

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

84.32

66.13

72.79

66.97

yoy growth (%)

27.5

-9.14

8.68

18.48

Raw materials

-41.78

-25.17

-30.82

-35.24

As % of sales

49.55

38.07

42.35

52.63

Employee costs

-34.35

-31.83

-28.38

-19.04

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.44

1.82

6.5

4.94

Depreciation

-2.07

-2.03

-1.59

-1.74

Tax paid

-0.46

0.01

-2.14

-1.5

Working capital

0.59

0.68

-1.31

10.95

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

27.5

-9.14

8.68

18.48

Op profit growth

-6.49

-51.63

10.6

26.8

EBIT growth

-22.92

-59.25

17.71

12

Net profit growth

-71.27

-21.37

26.38

18.91

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

163.58

124.16

99.82

84.64

68.54

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

163.58

124.16

99.82

84.64

68.54

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.54

6.97

1.09

0.93

2.44

Dev Information Technology Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Dev Information Technology Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Pranav Niranjanbhai Pandya

Managing Director

Jaimin Jagdishbhai Shah

Whole Time Director & CTO

Vishal Nagendra Vasu

Whole-time Director

Prerak Pradyumna Shah

Independent Director

Rama Moondra

Independent Director

Venkata Rama Subba Rao Velamuri

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Krisa Rupalkumar Patel

Independent Director

Jatin Yagneshbhai Trivedi

Independent Director

Umesh Rateja

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dev Information Technology Ltd

Summary

Dev Information Technology Limited was originally incorporated in Gujarat, as Dev Information Technology Private Limited, on December 23, 1997, with the Registrar of Companies. Further, Company converted into a Public Limited Company, and name was changed to Dev Information Technology Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 17, 2017, was issued by Registrar of Companies.The journey began in 1997 with a small-scale setup mainly engaged in to business automation software development. Today, the Company works together with its clients across the globe to empower their business with the right mix of information technology, innovation and digital transformation.The Company is engaged in the business of providing a range of Information Technology Industry (IT) solutions. It provides various information technologies and consultancy services, including enterprise solutions, e-governance solutions, ERP and CRM Implementation, IT-infrastructure services, website development, web hosting solutions, and licensing solutions. Apart from this, the Company is also into custom software development with well-defined process to support the customers and partners in web-portal, web and mobile applications, responsive websites, their SEO and social Media Marketing as well as Microsoft Dynamics ERP and CRM. It provides end-to-end IT services with strong managed IT team to monitor and manage the customers severs and infrastructure i.e., 24/7. It has also completed an e-gove
Company FAQs

What is the Dev Information Technology Ltd share price today?

The Dev Information Technology Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹173.39 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dev Information Technology Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dev Information Technology Ltd is ₹390.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dev Information Technology Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dev Information Technology Ltd is 23.37 and 6.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dev Information Technology Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dev Information Technology Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dev Information Technology Ltd is ₹94 and ₹191 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dev Information Technology Ltd?

Dev Information Technology Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 59.50%, 3 Years at 69.58%, 1 Year at 16.64%, 6 Month at 51.30%, 3 Month at 16.38% and 1 Month at 14.63%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dev Information Technology Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dev Information Technology Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.73 %
Institutions - 1.45 %
Public - 29.82 %

