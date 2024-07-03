Summary

Dev Information Technology Limited was originally incorporated in Gujarat, as Dev Information Technology Private Limited, on December 23, 1997, with the Registrar of Companies. Further, Company converted into a Public Limited Company, and name was changed to Dev Information Technology Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 17, 2017, was issued by Registrar of Companies.The journey began in 1997 with a small-scale setup mainly engaged in to business automation software development. Today, the Company works together with its clients across the globe to empower their business with the right mix of information technology, innovation and digital transformation.The Company is engaged in the business of providing a range of Information Technology Industry (IT) solutions. It provides various information technologies and consultancy services, including enterprise solutions, e-governance solutions, ERP and CRM Implementation, IT-infrastructure services, website development, web hosting solutions, and licensing solutions. Apart from this, the Company is also into custom software development with well-defined process to support the customers and partners in web-portal, web and mobile applications, responsive websites, their SEO and social Media Marketing as well as Microsoft Dynamics ERP and CRM. It provides end-to-end IT services with strong managed IT team to monitor and manage the customers severs and infrastructure i.e., 24/7. It has also completed an e-gove

