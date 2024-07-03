Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹186.34
Prev. Close₹185.81
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,025.76
Day's High₹186.5
Day's Low₹173.01
52 Week's High₹191
52 Week's Low₹94
Book Value₹30.3
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)390.72
P/E23.37
EPS7.96
Divi. Yield0.13
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.24
11.06
11.04
5.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
44.56
31.36
22.92
26.78
Net Worth
55.8
42.42
33.96
32.3
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
84.32
66.13
72.79
66.97
yoy growth (%)
27.5
-9.14
8.68
18.48
Raw materials
-41.78
-25.17
-30.82
-35.24
As % of sales
49.55
38.07
42.35
52.63
Employee costs
-34.35
-31.83
-28.38
-19.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.44
1.82
6.5
4.94
Depreciation
-2.07
-2.03
-1.59
-1.74
Tax paid
-0.46
0.01
-2.14
-1.5
Working capital
0.59
0.68
-1.31
10.95
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
27.5
-9.14
8.68
18.48
Op profit growth
-6.49
-51.63
10.6
26.8
EBIT growth
-22.92
-59.25
17.71
12
Net profit growth
-71.27
-21.37
26.38
18.91
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
163.58
124.16
99.82
84.64
68.54
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
163.58
124.16
99.82
84.64
68.54
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.54
6.97
1.09
0.93
2.44
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Pranav Niranjanbhai Pandya
Managing Director
Jaimin Jagdishbhai Shah
Whole Time Director & CTO
Vishal Nagendra Vasu
Whole-time Director
Prerak Pradyumna Shah
Independent Director
Rama Moondra
Independent Director
Venkata Rama Subba Rao Velamuri
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Krisa Rupalkumar Patel
Independent Director
Jatin Yagneshbhai Trivedi
Independent Director
Umesh Rateja
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Dev Information Technology Ltd
Summary
Dev Information Technology Limited was originally incorporated in Gujarat, as Dev Information Technology Private Limited, on December 23, 1997, with the Registrar of Companies. Further, Company converted into a Public Limited Company, and name was changed to Dev Information Technology Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 17, 2017, was issued by Registrar of Companies.The journey began in 1997 with a small-scale setup mainly engaged in to business automation software development. Today, the Company works together with its clients across the globe to empower their business with the right mix of information technology, innovation and digital transformation.The Company is engaged in the business of providing a range of Information Technology Industry (IT) solutions. It provides various information technologies and consultancy services, including enterprise solutions, e-governance solutions, ERP and CRM Implementation, IT-infrastructure services, website development, web hosting solutions, and licensing solutions. Apart from this, the Company is also into custom software development with well-defined process to support the customers and partners in web-portal, web and mobile applications, responsive websites, their SEO and social Media Marketing as well as Microsoft Dynamics ERP and CRM. It provides end-to-end IT services with strong managed IT team to monitor and manage the customers severs and infrastructure i.e., 24/7. It has also completed an e-gove
Read More
The Dev Information Technology Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹173.39 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dev Information Technology Ltd is ₹390.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dev Information Technology Ltd is 23.37 and 6.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dev Information Technology Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dev Information Technology Ltd is ₹94 and ₹191 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Dev Information Technology Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 59.50%, 3 Years at 69.58%, 1 Year at 16.64%, 6 Month at 51.30%, 3 Month at 16.38% and 1 Month at 14.63%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.