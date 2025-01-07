iifl-logo-icon 1
Dev Information Technology Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

173.73
(1.15%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:04:53 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

84.32

66.13

72.79

66.97

yoy growth (%)

27.5

-9.14

8.68

18.48

Raw materials

-41.78

-25.17

-30.82

-35.24

As % of sales

49.55

38.07

42.35

52.63

Employee costs

-34.35

-31.83

-28.38

-19.04

As % of sales

40.74

48.14

38.99

28.43

Other costs

-4.19

-4.85

-4.75

-4.7

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.97

7.33

6.53

7.02

Operating profit

3.98

4.26

8.81

7.97

OPM

4.72

6.44

12.11

11.9

Depreciation

-2.07

-2.03

-1.59

-1.74

Interest expense

-0.98

-1.32

-1.24

-1.63

Other income

0.52

0.92

0.52

0.35

Profit before tax

1.44

1.82

6.5

4.94

Taxes

-0.46

0.01

-2.14

-1.5

Tax rate

-32.09

1.05

-32.95

-30.31

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.98

1.84

4.35

3.44

Exceptional items

0

1.57

0

0

Net profit

0.98

3.42

4.35

3.44

yoy growth (%)

-71.27

-21.37

26.38

18.91

NPM

1.16

5.18

5.98

5.15

