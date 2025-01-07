Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
84.32
66.13
72.79
66.97
yoy growth (%)
27.5
-9.14
8.68
18.48
Raw materials
-41.78
-25.17
-30.82
-35.24
As % of sales
49.55
38.07
42.35
52.63
Employee costs
-34.35
-31.83
-28.38
-19.04
As % of sales
40.74
48.14
38.99
28.43
Other costs
-4.19
-4.85
-4.75
-4.7
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.97
7.33
6.53
7.02
Operating profit
3.98
4.26
8.81
7.97
OPM
4.72
6.44
12.11
11.9
Depreciation
-2.07
-2.03
-1.59
-1.74
Interest expense
-0.98
-1.32
-1.24
-1.63
Other income
0.52
0.92
0.52
0.35
Profit before tax
1.44
1.82
6.5
4.94
Taxes
-0.46
0.01
-2.14
-1.5
Tax rate
-32.09
1.05
-32.95
-30.31
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.98
1.84
4.35
3.44
Exceptional items
0
1.57
0
0
Net profit
0.98
3.42
4.35
3.44
yoy growth (%)
-71.27
-21.37
26.38
18.91
NPM
1.16
5.18
5.98
5.15
