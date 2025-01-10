Dev Information Technology Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.24
11.06
11.04
5.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
44.56
31.36
22.92
26.78
Net Worth
55.8
42.42
33.96
32.3
Minority Interest
Debt
11.58
7.12
9.4
11.06
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.46
0.38
0.52
0
Total Liabilities
67.84
49.92
43.88
43.36
Fixed Assets
12.4
10.42
10.43
10.69
Intangible Assets
Investments
14.61
9.42
4.21
4.06
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.23
0.26
0.11
0.11
Networking Capital
37.04
26.28
20.36
18.51
Inventories
6.34
4.98
4.68
8.61
Inventory Days
37.26
Sundry Debtors
50.17
36.32
33.71
23.8
Debtor Days
103.01
Other Current Assets
1.63
3.2
5.35
5.03
Sundry Creditors
-10.64
-12.1
-17.51
-14.36
Creditor Days
62.15
Other Current Liabilities
-10.46
-6.12
-5.87
-4.57
Cash
3.57
3.51
8.78
9.99
Total Assets
67.85
49.89
43.89
43.36
