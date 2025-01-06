iifl-logo-icon 1
Dev Information Technology Ltd Cash Flow Statement

171.76
(-7.56%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Dev Information FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.44

1.82

6.5

4.94

Depreciation

-2.07

-2.03

-1.59

-1.74

Tax paid

-0.46

0.01

-2.14

-1.5

Working capital

0.59

0.68

-1.31

10.95

Other operating items

Operating

-0.5

0.49

1.45

12.64

Capital expenditure

0.67

2.69

3.99

1.01

Free cash flow

0.16

3.18

5.44

13.65

Equity raised

52.85

47.88

39.83

30.04

Investing

-1.03

4.79

0.02

0.01

Financing

18.11

17.84

15.23

11.11

Dividends paid

0

0.28

0.28

0

Net in cash

70.1

73.97

60.8

54.82

