Dev Information Technology Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.44
1.82
6.5
4.94
Depreciation
-2.07
-2.03
-1.59
-1.74
Tax paid
-0.46
0.01
-2.14
-1.5
Working capital
0.59
0.68
-1.31
10.95
Other operating items
Operating
-0.5
0.49
1.45
12.64
Capital expenditure
0.67
2.69
3.99
1.01
Free cash flow
0.16
3.18
5.44
13.65
Equity raised
52.85
47.88
39.83
30.04
Investing
-1.03
4.79
0.02
0.01
Financing
18.11
17.84
15.23
11.11
Dividends paid
0
0.28
0.28
0
Net in cash
70.1
73.97
60.8
54.82
