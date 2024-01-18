|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|12 Nov 2024
|26 Nov 2024
|26 Nov 2024
|0.25
|5
|Interim 1
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12 November,2024 Considered and approved payment of 1st Interim dividend of ? 0.25/- per equity share at the rate of 5% per equity share, having face value of ?5/- each for the FY 2024-25. The record date for the Interim Dividend has been fixed as Tuesday ,26th November,2024.
|Dividend
|24 May 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|-
|0.25
|5
|Final
|The Board of Directors recommended the final Dividend @5% (i.e. Rs. 0.25/- per equity shares) 2,24,84,679 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each fully paid up, for the year ended 31st March, 2024.
