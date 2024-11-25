Board Meeting 16 Dec 2024 16 Dec 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on Monday, December 16, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR)

Board Meeting 25 Nov 2024 21 Nov 2024

Dev Information Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation under Regulation 29(1) and 30 of SEBI (listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Dev Information Technology Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on November 25, 2024, has considered and approved subdivision equity shares of 5 each into equity shares of 2 each and such other agenda as per outcome attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Dev Information Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of board of directors of Dev Information Technology Limited will be held on Tuesday 12th November 2024 at 05:30 P.M. at the registered office of the company Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12 November,2024 Considered and approved payment of 1st Interim dividend of ? 0.25/- per equity share at the rate of 5% per equity share, having face value of ?5/- each for the FY 2024-25. The record date for the Interim Dividend has been fixed as Tuesday ,26th November,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, September 05, 2024

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 25 Jul 2024

Dev Information Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with the Limited Review Reports thereon of the Company for the First Quarter ended June 30 2024. Considered and approved unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the First Quarter ended on June 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Reports Considered and approved the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the First quarter ended on June 30th, 2024 along with Limited review Report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 16 May 2024

Dev Information Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 24th May 2024. Announcement for Final Dividend for FY 2023-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Mar 2024 14 Mar 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday, 14th March, 2024 Allotment of 56422 equity shares under DEVIT ESOP -2018

Board Meeting 21 Feb 2024 21 Feb 2024

Outcome of board meeting

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024