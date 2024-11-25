iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dev Information Technology Ltd Board Meeting

168.81
(1.49%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Dev Information CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting16 Dec 202416 Dec 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on Monday, December 16, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR)
Board Meeting25 Nov 202421 Nov 2024
Dev Information Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation under Regulation 29(1) and 30 of SEBI (listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Dev Information Technology Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on November 25, 2024, has considered and approved subdivision equity shares of 5 each into equity shares of 2 each and such other agenda as per outcome attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Dev Information Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of board of directors of Dev Information Technology Limited will be held on Tuesday 12th November 2024 at 05:30 P.M. at the registered office of the company Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12 November,2024 Considered and approved payment of 1st Interim dividend of ? 0.25/- per equity share at the rate of 5% per equity share, having face value of ?5/- each for the FY 2024-25. The record date for the Interim Dividend has been fixed as Tuesday ,26th November,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting5 Sep 20245 Sep 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, September 05, 2024
Board Meeting5 Aug 202425 Jul 2024
Dev Information Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with the Limited Review Reports thereon of the Company for the First Quarter ended June 30 2024. Considered and approved unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the First Quarter ended on June 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Reports Considered and approved the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the First quarter ended on June 30th, 2024 along with Limited review Report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202416 May 2024
Dev Information Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 24th May 2024. Announcement for Final Dividend for FY 2023-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)
Board Meeting14 Mar 202414 Mar 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday, 14th March, 2024 Allotment of 56422 equity shares under DEVIT ESOP -2018
Board Meeting21 Feb 202421 Feb 2024
Outcome of board meeting
Board Meeting6 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
Dev Information Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with Limited Review Report thereon of the Company for the Third Quarter ended December 31 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday, February 06, 2024 Sale of Labour Law Compliance Services Business on a going concern basis by way of slump sale. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)

Dev Information: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Dev Information Technology Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.