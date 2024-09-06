AGM 30/09/2024 Annual Report for FY 2023-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/09/2024) The 27th Annual General Meeting was held on 30th September,2024 at 9:00 A.M. through Video Conferencing or Other Audio-Visual Means ( OAVM) to transact all the business. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)