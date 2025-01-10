To the Members of

Dev Information Technology Limited

Ahmedabad

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Dev Information Technology Limited (the Company) which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, and the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and Standalone Statement of Cash flows for the year then ended and notes to the Standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 as amended (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Principle genereally accepted in india including Indian Accounting Standards "Specified" under Section 133 of the Act read the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015 as amended and "Ind As" of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year then ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the year ended 31st March, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

KEY AUDIT MATTER AUDITORS RESPONSE TO KEY AUDIT MATTER Assessment of Trade Receivables Principal Audit Procedures The company has trade receivables amounting to 5017.27 Lakhs (i.e. 56.55% of total assets) at the Balance Sheet Date 31st March, 2024. Our audit procedures in respect evaluation of receivables included the following: The recoverability of Trade Receivables and the level of provisions for doubtful debts are considered to be a significant risk due to the pervasive nature of these balances to the Financial Statements and the importance of cash collection with reference to the working capital management of the business. > Tested the ageing of trade receivables and receipts subsequent to the year-end; Expected credit loss involves judgement as it must reflect information about past events, current conditions and forecasts of future conditions, as well as the time value of money. Management has made provision for expected credit loss of 22.20 lacs. > Evaluated Managements assessment of the current financial situation of the major entities whose balances are receivable as the year-end. The company is required to regularly assess the recoverability of its Trade Receivables, Hence it is a key audit matter in our audit of Ind AS Financial > Assessed the Companys expected credit loss calculations made in determining the recoverable amount. > Sent and obtained confirmations for major parities possible. > Assessed the design and implementation of key Controls around the monitoring of recoverability. Conclusion We found the key judgement and assumptions used by management in the recoverability assessment of trade receivables to be supportable based on the available evidence.

Information other than Financial Statements & Auditors Report thereon.

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the Other Information and the Presentation of its report. The Other Information comprises the information included in the Directors Report including Annexures to Directors Report, Corporate Governance report, Shareholders information management discussion and analysis (but does not include the standalone financial statements, consolidated financial statements and our auditors reports thereon).

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the Other Information and we do not and will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Responsibilities of the Management and those charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements:

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act including Indian accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgement and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively or ensuring accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements:-

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting polices used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief are necessary for the purpose of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flow, dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015, as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the company and Operative effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in the "Annexure A" to this report. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act, 2013

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has no pending litigations on the financial position of its financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at 31st March, 2024.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31st March, 2024.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. (a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid during the year by the

Company is in accordance with 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(b) The company has not declared and paid any interim dividend during the year and until the date of report in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(c) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to approval of the members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

Reporting on Audit Trail

vi. Based on our examination carried out in accordance with the Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, which included test checks, we report that the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that audit trail feature is not enabled for direct changes to database level. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect to accounting software.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

(Referred to in paragraph 1(g) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of Dev Information Technology Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial ststements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Sec.143 of the Companies Act, 2013("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Dev Information Technology Limited (the company) as at 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records,and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting.

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note with reference to standalone financial statements issued by the ICAI.

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirements of our report to the members of Dev Information Technology Limited of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

i. In respect of Companys Plant Property and Equipment, Right to use of Assets and Intangible Assets:

(a) (i) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(ii) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a program of physical verification of property, plant and equipmentand right-of-use assets so as to cover all the assets once every three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment and right of use assets were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) as disclosed in the Standalone financial statements are held in the name of the company. Immovable properties of land and buildings whose title deeds have been pledged as security for loans are held in the name of the Company based on the confirmations directly received by us from lenders.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, plant and Equipment (including right to use assets) and its intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31st March, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. In respect of Inventories:

(a) The company is primarily engaged in providing information technology and related services. Accordingly it does not hold any material Physical inventories, in respect of activities where it holds inventories, the management has physically verified the same at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed during such verification.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are not in agreement with the books of account of the Company for the respective periods, which were subject to audit/review. Details of the same are as given below:

Rs. in Lakhs

Quarter Particulars of Current Assets provided as security Amount as per books of accounts Amount as per quarterly statements Difference Reasons for differences June 2023 Debtors 3,669.00 3,143.00 526.00 The differences between books of accounts and statements submitted to bank are reconciled. These differences are mainly due to accrued billing provision exchange rate effects and change in grouping of debtors/creditors during the course of limited review/audit. Sept 2023 Debtors 3,706.07 3,706.09 (0.02) Dec 2023 Debtors 4,548.52 2,830.52 1,718.00 Mar 2024 Debtors 5,027.24 3,685.75 1,341.48

iii. The Company has not provided any guarantee or security to companies, firms, LLPs or any other parties during the year. The company has made investments, granted loans or advances in the nature of loans to other parties, in respect of which:

(a) The company has provided unsecured loans or advances in the nature of loans during the year and the details of which are given below:

Particulars Aggregate Amount during the year (Rs. in Lakhs) Balance outstanding at the balance sheet date (Rs. in Lakhs) - Subsidiaries Nil Nil - Joint Ventures Nil Nil - Associates Nil Nil - Others Nil 33.64

(b) In relation to the investments made, loans and advances granted, we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions of the loans and advances provided are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are regular as per stipulation. In respect of interest-free loans or advances in the nature of loans provided by the Company to its employees, the schedule of repayment of principal has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts are regular as per stipulation in such cases.

(d) There are no amounts due for more than ninety days in respect of loans granted by the company.

(e) According to the information and explanation provided to us, the loan or advance in the nature of loan granted has not fallen due during the year. Hence, the requirements under clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(f) The company has not granted Loans or advances in the nature of loans which are repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. Hence, the requirements under paragraph 3(iii)(f) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

The Company has not made investments in Firms and Limited Liability Partnerships during the year. Further the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans and investments made. As explained to us, the Company has not given guarantee or provided security as provided in the Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and is not holding any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

vi. According to the information and explanation given to us, provision regarding maintenance of cost records under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable.

vii. According to information and explanations given to us in respect of statutory dues and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, and records,

(a) the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, GST and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above were in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date on when they become payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no material dues of income tax, GST and duty of customs which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 during the year.

ix. (a) The Company has not defaulted in respect of loans and other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the order is not applicabale.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) To the best of our knowledge and belief, in our opinion, term loans availed by the company were, applied by the company during the year for the purposes for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries and associates.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries and associate company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable.

x. (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by the way of Initial public offer/ further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has made preferential allotment of shares during the year. For such allotment of shares, the Company has complied with the requirements of Section 42 and 62 of the Companies Act, 2013. The shares were issued in lieu of consideration for acquisition of controlling stake in subsidiary company.

xi. (a) According to the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph (xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to company.

xii. In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3 (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In our opinion, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting standards

xiv. (a) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit issued to the Company during the year and covering the period up to 31st March, 2024

xv. According to the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3 (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without any valid Certificate of Registration from Reserve Bank of India. Hence, the reporting under paragraph clause 3 (xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Hence, the reporting under paragraph clause 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Company does not have more than one CIC as a part of its group. Hence, the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3 (xvi)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year. Hence, the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3 (xvii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be

transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 34 to the standalone financial statements.

(b) There are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects, that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of Companies Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 34 to the standalone financial statements.