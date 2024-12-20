iifl-logo-icon 1
Dev Information Technology Ltd EGM

166.19
(-1.11%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Dev Information CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM25 Nov 202420 Dec 2024
Meeting held on Monday, November 25, 2024 at 10:30 A.M. through audio-video conferencing mode, inter alia, discussed and approved following businesses: Considered and approved notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM). Board has decided to hold the Extra Ordinary General Meeting on Friday, 20th December, 2024 at 05:30 P.M. at 12, Aaryans Corporate Park, Near Shilaj Railway Crossing, Thaltej-Shilaj Road, Thaltej, Ahmedabad-380 059, to transact the Businesses as set out in the Notice of EGM. Proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/12/2024) Appointment of Mr. Bhavin S Bhagat as an independent non executive director. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 21.12.2024) Voting results and Scrutinizers Report as per Regulation 44 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.12.2024)

