Dev Information Technology Ltd Summary

Dev Information Technology Limited was originally incorporated in Gujarat, as Dev Information Technology Private Limited, on December 23, 1997, with the Registrar of Companies. Further, Company converted into a Public Limited Company, and name was changed to Dev Information Technology Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 17, 2017, was issued by Registrar of Companies.The journey began in 1997 with a small-scale setup mainly engaged in to business automation software development. Today, the Company works together with its clients across the globe to empower their business with the right mix of information technology, innovation and digital transformation.The Company is engaged in the business of providing a range of Information Technology Industry (IT) solutions. It provides various information technologies and consultancy services, including enterprise solutions, e-governance solutions, ERP and CRM Implementation, IT-infrastructure services, website development, web hosting solutions, and licensing solutions. Apart from this, the Company is also into custom software development with well-defined process to support the customers and partners in web-portal, web and mobile applications, responsive websites, their SEO and social Media Marketing as well as Microsoft Dynamics ERP and CRM. It provides end-to-end IT services with strong managed IT team to monitor and manage the customers severs and infrastructure i.e., 24/7. It has also completed an e-governance project in Guyana, South America as well as served many overseas and local private sector enterprise projects. The Company is associated with National and State level industry bodies like NASCOM and GESIA, as a member.In April 2017, the Company came up with an Initial Public Offer of 14,88,000 Equity Shares by raising capital from public aggregating to Rs 62.49 Crores.The Company incorporated a new subsidiary with 52% contribution in M/s. Dev Accelerator LLP in 2017. In 2017, the Company acquired the running business unit Software Development Unit of Hi-Tech iSolutions LLP via agreement dated February 27, 2017. In terms of the said Agreement, 56,500 Equity Shares were allotted by the Company to Hi-Tech iSolutions LLP.In 2019-20, the Company launched the product known ByteSIGNER that provides an easy, automated and secure way to digitally sign invoices, legal documents, etc. It unveiled Talligence, featured in Computer Reseller News (CRN) and which came up with insightful dashboards, easy user management, key performance indicators and secure data transfer. The Company ventured in DevX in 2018. It established Nearshore Center in Canada CMMI DEV/3 Appraised in 2019. The Company acquired 100% stake of M/s. Minddeft Technologies Private Limited as a wholly owned subsidiary in India, effective from March, 2023.