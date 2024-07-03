Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹3.45
Prev. Close₹3.43
Turnover(Lac.)₹191.52
Day's High₹3.47
Day's Low₹3.18
52 Week's High₹6.65
52 Week's Low₹3.01
Book Value₹2.96
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)547.06
P/E172
EPS0.02
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
170.96
170.96
170.96
170.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
110.23
154.06
128.36
126.96
Net Worth
281.19
325.02
299.32
297.92
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
34.31
33.66
36.88
39.62
yoy growth (%)
1.92
-8.72
-6.9
27.75
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-22.09
-20.12
-19.59
-18.44
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
1.6
2.5
-6.68
2.59
Depreciation
-3.85
-4.61
-5.24
-3.33
Tax paid
-0.44
-0.75
-0.81
-0.81
Working capital
-10.03
9.04
-7.43
22.93
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.92
-8.72
-6.9
27.75
Op profit growth
-12.91
-459.15
-137.87
-576.19
EBIT growth
-19.31
-226.88
-204.37
-18.07
Net profit growth
-100.7
6.14
-691.33
-40.88
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
36.57
34.91
34.62
34.06
37.33
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
36.57
34.91
34.62
34.06
37.33
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9.02
2.54
1.88
2.7
3.41
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Dalip Kumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Harsha Sharma
Independent Director
Archana Sharma
Whole-time Director
Ravinder Sachdeva
Non Executive Director
Neelam Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by FCS Software Solutions Ltd
Summary
FCS Software Solutions Ltd was incorporated on May 5, 1993 as a private limited company with the name Fateh Computer Services Pvt Ltd. On December 29, 1999, the company was converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Fateh Computer Services Ltd. And thereafter, on April 19, 2000, the name of the company got changed from Fateh Computer Services Ltd to FCS Software Solutions Ltd.The Company is an integrated information technology (IT) services and solutions provider company. It provides IT & ITeS Consultancy Services, Education and Infrastructure Management Services. They have a huge offshore center in India that caters to a global clientele. The company has two wholly owned subsidiaries, namely FCS Software Solutions America Ltd. in Amercia and FCS Software Middle East FZE in UAE.The Company has strong delivery capabilities in Application development and maintenance, eLearning and Digital Content Management, Software testing, Infrastructure management services, Product Development, and primarily has done work to develop data centers, e-commerce portals, packaged application support, FPGA based accelerated computing environments, IT Separation projects, and now artificial intelligence and machine learning.The companys IT consulting division provides application maintenance. They also provide ongoing functional and application support for a customers application maintenance needs. The company operates in three geographical segments India, Middle East and t
Read More
The FCS Software Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of FCS Software Solutions Ltd is ₹547.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of FCS Software Solutions Ltd is 172 and 1.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a FCS Software Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of FCS Software Solutions Ltd is ₹3.01 and ₹6.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
FCS Software Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 76.54%, 3 Years at -12.10%, 1 Year at -19.29%, 6 Month at -17.94%, 3 Month at -4.72% and 1 Month at 1.78%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.