iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

FCS Software Solutions Ltd Share Price

3.2
(-6.71%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.45
  • Day's High3.47
  • 52 Wk High6.65
  • Prev. Close3.43
  • Day's Low3.18
  • 52 Wk Low 3.01
  • Turnover (lac)191.52
  • P/E172
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value2.96
  • EPS0.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)547.06
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

FCS Software Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

3.45

Prev. Close

3.43

Turnover(Lac.)

191.52

Day's High

3.47

Day's Low

3.18

52 Week's High

6.65

52 Week's Low

3.01

Book Value

2.96

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

547.06

P/E

172

EPS

0.02

Divi. Yield

0

FCS Software Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Aug, 2024

arrow

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

12 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

FCS Software Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

FCS Software Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:53 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 19.65%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 19.65%

Non-Promoter- 0.08%

Institutions: 0.07%

Non-Institutions: 80.27%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

FCS Software Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

170.96

170.96

170.96

170.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

110.23

154.06

128.36

126.96

Net Worth

281.19

325.02

299.32

297.92

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

34.31

33.66

36.88

39.62

yoy growth (%)

1.92

-8.72

-6.9

27.75

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-22.09

-20.12

-19.59

-18.44

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

1.6

2.5

-6.68

2.59

Depreciation

-3.85

-4.61

-5.24

-3.33

Tax paid

-0.44

-0.75

-0.81

-0.81

Working capital

-10.03

9.04

-7.43

22.93

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.92

-8.72

-6.9

27.75

Op profit growth

-12.91

-459.15

-137.87

-576.19

EBIT growth

-19.31

-226.88

-204.37

-18.07

Net profit growth

-100.7

6.14

-691.33

-40.88

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

36.57

34.91

34.62

34.06

37.33

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

36.57

34.91

34.62

34.06

37.33

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

9.02

2.54

1.88

2.7

3.41

View Annually Results

FCS Software Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT FCS Software Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Dalip Kumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Harsha Sharma

Independent Director

Archana Sharma

Whole-time Director

Ravinder Sachdeva

Non Executive Director

Neelam Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by FCS Software Solutions Ltd

Summary

FCS Software Solutions Ltd was incorporated on May 5, 1993 as a private limited company with the name Fateh Computer Services Pvt Ltd. On December 29, 1999, the company was converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Fateh Computer Services Ltd. And thereafter, on April 19, 2000, the name of the company got changed from Fateh Computer Services Ltd to FCS Software Solutions Ltd.The Company is an integrated information technology (IT) services and solutions provider company. It provides IT & ITeS Consultancy Services, Education and Infrastructure Management Services. They have a huge offshore center in India that caters to a global clientele. The company has two wholly owned subsidiaries, namely FCS Software Solutions America Ltd. in Amercia and FCS Software Middle East FZE in UAE.The Company has strong delivery capabilities in Application development and maintenance, eLearning and Digital Content Management, Software testing, Infrastructure management services, Product Development, and primarily has done work to develop data centers, e-commerce portals, packaged application support, FPGA based accelerated computing environments, IT Separation projects, and now artificial intelligence and machine learning.The companys IT consulting division provides application maintenance. They also provide ongoing functional and application support for a customers application maintenance needs. The company operates in three geographical segments India, Middle East and t
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the FCS Software Solutions Ltd share price today?

The FCS Software Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of FCS Software Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of FCS Software Solutions Ltd is ₹547.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of FCS Software Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of FCS Software Solutions Ltd is 172 and 1.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of FCS Software Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a FCS Software Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of FCS Software Solutions Ltd is ₹3.01 and ₹6.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of FCS Software Solutions Ltd?

FCS Software Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 76.54%, 3 Years at -12.10%, 1 Year at -19.29%, 6 Month at -17.94%, 3 Month at -4.72% and 1 Month at 1.78%.

What is the shareholding pattern of FCS Software Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of FCS Software Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 19.65 %
Institutions - 0.08 %
Public - 80.27 %

QUICKLINKS FOR FCS Software Solutions Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.