Summary

FCS Software Solutions Ltd was incorporated on May 5, 1993 as a private limited company with the name Fateh Computer Services Pvt Ltd. On December 29, 1999, the company was converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Fateh Computer Services Ltd. And thereafter, on April 19, 2000, the name of the company got changed from Fateh Computer Services Ltd to FCS Software Solutions Ltd.The Company is an integrated information technology (IT) services and solutions provider company. It provides IT & ITeS Consultancy Services, Education and Infrastructure Management Services. They have a huge offshore center in India that caters to a global clientele. The company has two wholly owned subsidiaries, namely FCS Software Solutions America Ltd. in Amercia and FCS Software Middle East FZE in UAE.The Company has strong delivery capabilities in Application development and maintenance, eLearning and Digital Content Management, Software testing, Infrastructure management services, Product Development, and primarily has done work to develop data centers, e-commerce portals, packaged application support, FPGA based accelerated computing environments, IT Separation projects, and now artificial intelligence and machine learning.The companys IT consulting division provides application maintenance. They also provide ongoing functional and application support for a customers application maintenance needs. The company operates in three geographical segments India, Middle East and t

Read More