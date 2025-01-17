Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.63
-8.76
-7.6
17.76
Op profit growth
1.96
-348.89
-146.9
-479.5
EBIT growth
1.48
-121.77
-89.5
185.27
Net profit growth
-99.57
-48.23
-85.51
181.48
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
16.58
16.53
-6.05
11.93
EBIT margin
10.88
10.89
-45.66
-401.97
Net profit margin
-0.15
-36.17
-63.76
-406.59
RoCE
1.08
1.13
-4.86
-45.31
RoNW
0
-1.02
-1.84
-12.02
RoA
0
-0.94
-1.69
-11.45
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
-0.07
-0.14
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.02
-0.09
-0.24
-1.95
Book value per share
2.03
1.73
1.78
2
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
-9.71
-1.35
0
P/CEPS
-172.3
-6.86
-0.77
-0.11
P/B
1.93
0.39
0.1
0.11
EV/EBIDTA
90.63
16.55
49.53
7.47
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-30.41
-54.12
4.09
0.49
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
43.75
63.12
44.82
35.72
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-13.52
-16.69
-20.05
-55.34
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.64
-1.59
5.92
153.98
Net debt / equity
0.05
0.07
0.08
0.03
Net debt / op. profit
3.03
3.84
-10.86
2.81
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-64.98
-60.44
-53.81
-47.05
Other costs
-18.42
-23.01
-52.24
-41.01
