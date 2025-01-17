iifl-logo-icon 1
FCS Software Solutions Ltd Key Ratios

3.19
(0.31%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:16 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.63

-8.76

-7.6

17.76

Op profit growth

1.96

-348.89

-146.9

-479.5

EBIT growth

1.48

-121.77

-89.5

185.27

Net profit growth

-99.57

-48.23

-85.51

181.48

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

16.58

16.53

-6.05

11.93

EBIT margin

10.88

10.89

-45.66

-401.97

Net profit margin

-0.15

-36.17

-63.76

-406.59

RoCE

1.08

1.13

-4.86

-45.31

RoNW

0

-1.02

-1.84

-12.02

RoA

0

-0.94

-1.69

-11.45

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

-0.07

-0.14

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.02

-0.09

-0.24

-1.95

Book value per share

2.03

1.73

1.78

2

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

-9.71

-1.35

0

P/CEPS

-172.3

-6.86

-0.77

-0.11

P/B

1.93

0.39

0.1

0.11

EV/EBIDTA

90.63

16.55

49.53

7.47

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-30.41

-54.12

4.09

0.49

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

43.75

63.12

44.82

35.72

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-13.52

-16.69

-20.05

-55.34

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.64

-1.59

5.92

153.98

Net debt / equity

0.05

0.07

0.08

0.03

Net debt / op. profit

3.03

3.84

-10.86

2.81

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-64.98

-60.44

-53.81

-47.05

Other costs

-18.42

-23.01

-52.24

-41.01

