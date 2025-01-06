iifl-logo-icon 1
FCS Software Solutions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.2
(-6.71%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

FCS Software FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

1.6

2.5

-6.68

2.59

Depreciation

-3.85

-4.61

-5.24

-3.33

Tax paid

-0.44

-0.75

-0.81

-0.81

Working capital

-10.03

9.04

-7.43

22.93

Other operating items

Operating

-12.72

6.17

-20.17

21.37

Capital expenditure

1.8

-7.22

-51.31

159.16

Free cash flow

-10.91

-1.05

-71.48

180.53

Equity raised

255.24

266.81

303.91

328.16

Investing

8.91

-1.61

-22.71

-139.68

Financing

-2.8

-2.38

-0.33

27.32

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

250.43

261.76

209.38

396.34

