FCS Software Solutions Ltd Nine Monthly Results

3.22
(-0.62%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:22 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

26.97

26.63

24.63

27.32

28.01

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

26.97

26.63

24.63

27.32

28.01

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.95

1.95

1.4

2.11

2.64

Total Income

27.92

28.57

26.03

29.43

30.66

Total Expenditure

32.61

22.74

21.29

19.66

23.03

PBIDT

-4.69

5.83

4.74

9.77

7.63

Interest

0.94

1.42

1.42

2.12

2.02

PBDT

-5.63

4.41

3.32

7.65

5.61

Depreciation

2.96

2.43

2.9

3.46

13.02

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.94

0.47

0.03

1.16

0.56

Deferred Tax

0.01

0.18

0.14

0.1

0.03

Reported Profit After Tax

-9.53

1.33

0.26

2.93

-7.99

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-9.53

1.33

0.26

2.93

-7.99

Extra-ordinary Items

-10.8

0

0

-0.28

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.27

1.33

0.26

3.21

-7.99

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.06

0.01

0

0.02

-0.05

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

170.96

170.96

170.96

170.96

170.96

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-17.38

21.89

19.24

35.76

27.24

PBDTM(%)

-20.87

16.56

13.47

28

20.02

PATM(%)

-35.33

4.99

1.05

10.72

-28.52

