FCS Software Solutions Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
26.97
26.63
24.63
27.32
28.01
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
26.97
26.63
24.63
27.32
28.01
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.95
1.95
1.4
2.11
2.64
Total Income
27.92
28.57
26.03
29.43
30.66
Total Expenditure
32.61
22.74
21.29
19.66
23.03
PBIDT
-4.69
5.83
4.74
9.77
7.63
Interest
0.94
1.42
1.42
2.12
2.02
PBDT
-5.63
4.41
3.32
7.65
5.61
Depreciation
2.96
2.43
2.9
3.46
13.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.94
0.47
0.03
1.16
0.56
Deferred Tax
0.01
0.18
0.14
0.1
0.03
Reported Profit After Tax
-9.53
1.33
0.26
2.93
-7.99
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-9.53
1.33
0.26
2.93
-7.99
Extra-ordinary Items
-10.8
0
0
-0.28
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.27
1.33
0.26
3.21
-7.99
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.06
0.01
0
0.02
-0.05
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
170.96
170.96
170.96
170.96
170.96
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-17.38
21.89
19.24
35.76
27.24
PBDTM(%)
-20.87
16.56
13.47
28
20.02
PATM(%)
-35.33
4.99
1.05
10.72
-28.52
