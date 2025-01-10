FCS Software Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
170.96
170.96
170.96
170.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
110.23
154.06
128.36
126.96
Net Worth
281.19
325.02
299.32
297.92
Minority Interest
Debt
0
18.61
21.81
24.61
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
281.19
343.63
321.13
322.53
Fixed Assets
176.84
181.35
187.5
191.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
96.49
137.6
111.63
102.72
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.82
0.76
0.78
0.98
Networking Capital
-5.34
19.02
17.18
25.58
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
1.88
3.71
1.85
6.01
Debtor Days
19.67
65.15
Other Current Assets
9.74
27.17
24.42
31.4
Sundry Creditors
-0.42
-1.05
-1.06
-1.06
Creditor Days
11.27
11.49
Other Current Liabilities
-16.54
-10.81
-8.03
-10.77
Cash
11.37
4.89
4.03
2.18
Total Assets
281.18
343.62
321.12
322.52
