FCS Software Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

3.1
(-2.21%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:08 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

170.96

170.96

170.96

170.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

110.23

154.06

128.36

126.96

Net Worth

281.19

325.02

299.32

297.92

Minority Interest

Debt

0

18.61

21.81

24.61

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

281.19

343.63

321.13

322.53

Fixed Assets

176.84

181.35

187.5

191.06

Intangible Assets

Investments

96.49

137.6

111.63

102.72

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.82

0.76

0.78

0.98

Networking Capital

-5.34

19.02

17.18

25.58

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

1.88

3.71

1.85

6.01

Debtor Days

19.67

65.15

Other Current Assets

9.74

27.17

24.42

31.4

Sundry Creditors

-0.42

-1.05

-1.06

-1.06

Creditor Days

11.27

11.49

Other Current Liabilities

-16.54

-10.81

-8.03

-10.77

Cash

11.37

4.89

4.03

2.18

Total Assets

281.18

343.62

321.12

322.52

