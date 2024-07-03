FCS Software Solutions Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
9.3
9.18
9.6
9.07
9.31
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9.3
9.18
9.6
9.07
9.31
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.1
2.02
8.07
0.13
0.22
Total Income
11.4
11.2
17.67
9.2
9.54
Total Expenditure
8.15
7.49
13.72
12.2
13.56
PBIDT
3.25
3.71
3.94
-3
-4.02
Interest
1.41
1.4
5.41
0.13
0.31
PBDT
1.84
2.31
-1.47
-3.12
-4.32
Depreciation
0.55
0.63
0.65
0.89
1.04
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.1
0.26
0.08
0.52
0.16
Deferred Tax
0.09
0.07
-1.07
0.03
-0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
1.1
1.36
-1.13
-4.57
-5.52
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.1
1.36
-1.13
-4.57
-5.52
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-6.72
-5.06
-5.97
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.1
1.36
5.59
0.48
0.45
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.01
0.01
-0.01
-0.03
-0.03
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
170.96
170.96
170.96
170.96
170.96
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
34.94
40.41
41.04
-33.07
-43.17
PBDTM(%)
19.78
25.16
-15.31
-34.39
-46.4
PATM(%)
11.82
14.81
-11.77
-50.38
-59.29
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.