FCS Software Solutions Ltd Quarterly Results

3.24
(1.25%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:23 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

9.3

9.18

9.6

9.07

9.31

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9.3

9.18

9.6

9.07

9.31

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.1

2.02

8.07

0.13

0.22

Total Income

11.4

11.2

17.67

9.2

9.54

Total Expenditure

8.15

7.49

13.72

12.2

13.56

PBIDT

3.25

3.71

3.94

-3

-4.02

Interest

1.41

1.4

5.41

0.13

0.31

PBDT

1.84

2.31

-1.47

-3.12

-4.32

Depreciation

0.55

0.63

0.65

0.89

1.04

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.1

0.26

0.08

0.52

0.16

Deferred Tax

0.09

0.07

-1.07

0.03

-0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

1.1

1.36

-1.13

-4.57

-5.52

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.1

1.36

-1.13

-4.57

-5.52

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-6.72

-5.06

-5.97

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.1

1.36

5.59

0.48

0.45

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.01

0.01

-0.01

-0.03

-0.03

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

170.96

170.96

170.96

170.96

170.96

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

34.94

40.41

41.04

-33.07

-43.17

PBDTM(%)

19.78

25.16

-15.31

-34.39

-46.4

PATM(%)

11.82

14.81

-11.77

-50.38

-59.29

