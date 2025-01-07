iifl-logo-icon 1
FCS Software Solutions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.24
(1.25%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:23 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

34.31

33.66

36.88

39.62

yoy growth (%)

1.92

-8.72

-6.9

27.75

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-22.09

-20.12

-19.59

-18.44

As % of sales

64.38

59.76

53.12

46.55

Other costs

-6.32

-6.77

-19.17

-16.19

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.43

20.12

51.98

40.88

Operating profit

5.89

6.77

-1.88

4.97

OPM

17.18

20.1

-5.11

12.56

Depreciation

-3.85

-4.61

-5.24

-3.33

Interest expense

-2.28

-2.32

-2.87

-1.04

Other income

1.85

2.67

3.32

2

Profit before tax

1.6

2.5

-6.68

2.59

Taxes

-0.44

-0.75

-0.81

-0.81

Tax rate

-27.97

-30.02

12.25

-31.22

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.15

1.75

-7.49

1.78

Exceptional items

-1.07

-12.96

-3.06

0

Net profit

0.07

-11.21

-10.56

1.78

yoy growth (%)

-100.7

6.14

-691.33

-40.88

NPM

0.23

-33.29

-28.63

4.5

