|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
34.31
33.66
36.88
39.62
yoy growth (%)
1.92
-8.72
-6.9
27.75
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-22.09
-20.12
-19.59
-18.44
As % of sales
64.38
59.76
53.12
46.55
Other costs
-6.32
-6.77
-19.17
-16.19
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.43
20.12
51.98
40.88
Operating profit
5.89
6.77
-1.88
4.97
OPM
17.18
20.1
-5.11
12.56
Depreciation
-3.85
-4.61
-5.24
-3.33
Interest expense
-2.28
-2.32
-2.87
-1.04
Other income
1.85
2.67
3.32
2
Profit before tax
1.6
2.5
-6.68
2.59
Taxes
-0.44
-0.75
-0.81
-0.81
Tax rate
-27.97
-30.02
12.25
-31.22
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.15
1.75
-7.49
1.78
Exceptional items
-1.07
-12.96
-3.06
0
Net profit
0.07
-11.21
-10.56
1.78
yoy growth (%)
-100.7
6.14
-691.33
-40.88
NPM
0.23
-33.29
-28.63
4.5
No Record Found
