FCS Software Solutions Ltd Summary

FCS Software Solutions Ltd was incorporated on May 5, 1993 as a private limited company with the name Fateh Computer Services Pvt Ltd. On December 29, 1999, the company was converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Fateh Computer Services Ltd. And thereafter, on April 19, 2000, the name of the company got changed from Fateh Computer Services Ltd to FCS Software Solutions Ltd.The Company is an integrated information technology (IT) services and solutions provider company. It provides IT & ITeS Consultancy Services, Education and Infrastructure Management Services. They have a huge offshore center in India that caters to a global clientele. The company has two wholly owned subsidiaries, namely FCS Software Solutions America Ltd. in Amercia and FCS Software Middle East FZE in UAE.The Company has strong delivery capabilities in Application development and maintenance, eLearning and Digital Content Management, Software testing, Infrastructure management services, Product Development, and primarily has done work to develop data centers, e-commerce portals, packaged application support, FPGA based accelerated computing environments, IT Separation projects, and now artificial intelligence and machine learning.The companys IT consulting division provides application maintenance. They also provide ongoing functional and application support for a customers application maintenance needs. The company operates in three geographical segments India, Middle East and the United States. In the year 1994, the company acquired a plot at Noida for building their first delivery center. They started started construction of building and completed the first phase in the year 1996. In the year 1997, the promoter bagged and executed consulting contracts in USA and executed as independent consultant. They established competent client managed offshore Labs for both SAP and Oracle Applications. In the year 1998, the company strengthened the offshore Development Center and started the Internet Application Development competency. They got ISO 9001 certification by KPMG during the year.In the year 1999, the company established competence in Business Workflow Applications (Lotus Domino) and Digital Consulting (MS and Sun technologies). In the year 2001, the company established Dedicated IPLC link between Noida and California office and started aggressive Sales and Marketing for their services. They added 24/7 Technical Support Services to their portfolio. In the year 2002, the company bagged and executed Workflow Automation and Digital Consulting projects from Fortune 500 and other companies in Office Automation, Home Appliances. In the year 2004, the company established Center of Excellence to service a large client in India, UK and Asia - Pacific for providing services to clients in all 3 segments, namely Application Development, E-learning and Technical Support. In the year 2005, the company came with Initial Public Offer (IPO) and became listed public company with both the exchanges i.e. BSE and NSE. In November 2005, they started operation in Punchkula (Haryana) in leased premises. In the year 2006, the company acquired plot in Rajeev Gandhi Chandigarh Technology Park, Chandigarh. Also, they acquired a plot in Noida. In June 26, 2006, they started office in Chennai. In October 2006, the company incorporated a subsidiary, namely FCS Software Solutions America Ltd.During the year 2007-08, the company extended their base in a Tier 2 city, i.e., Chandigarh. Also, they also established new development centers in Europe, and also coming up in Singapore. During the year 2008-09, the company also extended their base in a Tier 2 city, i.e., Dehradun. They also developed additional seats in their Noida and Chandigarh centers. During the year 2009-10, the company started operations in their fourth unit at Dehradun to get the benefit of low cost manpower and other tax incentives of Uttarakhand government. They started their new global delivery center in Mumbai in order to strengthen their segment of Banking, Financial Services and Insurance. In October 2009, the company inaugurated its subsidiary in Middle East, Ras Al Khaimah - Free Trade Zone and entered into agreement with MACNES in UAE for promoting and selling its services to their clients.In April 2010, the company entered into agreement with Dewas Udyog, a wholly owned unit of MP State Industries Corp Ltd for work together on mutually exclusive basis for the identified projects. In June 2010, the company secured a three year contract in Middle East. The three year contract includes data center consolidation, commissioning/ decommissioning managed services, space optimization, energy management, network optimization, capacity planning, 24/7 monitoring, latency management, patch, anti virus, back ups, archiving and disaster recovery management as its scope of work. In July 2010, the company launched mobile applications division with Rs 200 million planned investment for providing mobile application services. In July 2010, the company inaugurated the international development center which is spread over 25,000 sq feet in the Noida Special Economic Zone to cater to growing global demand.In 2010-11, the Company in education achieved a milestone of large project to train police in Madhya Pradesh, management of 6 ITIs in Haryana, Delhi, and Punjab and five senior secondary schools in Punjab. It started the operations of its fourth unit in India at Dehradun. For providing the faster and better services to its clients, the Companys new International Development Center s at Noida Special Economic Zone became fully functional. It expanded the scope of the Infrastructure Management services being provided by it by managing the client services either on client sites or at Data Centers. It also set up data centers for clients globally, on which, engineers remotely or onsite manage all Hardware, Network, LAN/WAN, Data and Voice networks to run their applications.During the year 2011-12, the Company focused on the expansion of its business and clientele, it ventured in new segment and set up data center services for clients for providing date center services, as there are vast opportunities in this field. It forayed in Middle East of the globe through its wholly owned subsidiary in Ras Al Khaimah- Free Trade Zone, UAE for expansion of its business. The Company acquired 100% shares of M/s. Insync Business Solutions Limited, and made it a Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company effective on 01.10.2012 in FY 2012-13. The Company incorporated a new Wholly Owned Subsidiary in China named FCS Software (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. in 2013-14. M/s. Enstaserv Eservices Limited was made a subsidiary company of the Company in 2015-16.