FCS Software Solutions Ltd Board Meeting

3.2
(1.59%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:34:53 AM

FCS Software CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202412 Nov 2024
FCS SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In continuation of earlier intimation submitted vide XBRL mode dated 7th November 2024 pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 inter alia to consider approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th September 2024 as per IND-AS Rules of Company (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules 2015. Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024, as per IND-AS Rules of Company (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015 together with Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting22 Aug 202422 Aug 2024
Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Please find enclosed herewith the Disclosure of Re-appointment of Mr. Dalip Kumar as Chairman & Managing Director of the Company and Appointment of Mr. Pankaj Wadhwa as an Additional Director (Independent Director) of the Company
Board Meeting13 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
FCS SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday August 13 2024 inter alia to consider approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30th 2024 as per IND-AS Rules of Company (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules 2015. In accordance with Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 this is to intimate that the Board od Directors in its 218th Meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, August 13, 2024. Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024, as per IND-AS Rules of Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202416 May 2024
FCS SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations2015 notice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 24th May 2024 inter alia to consider approve following agenda item: 1.Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Financial Year ended on MARCH 31 2024. 2.Any other matter(s) with due permission of chairman and Directors present. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and other applicable Regulationss of SEBI( Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements ) Regulations, 2015 , we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors to considered and approved the following matters: 1. The Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. 2. Annual Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March,2024 Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and other applicable Regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements ) Regulations, 2015 to considered and approved the following matters: 1. Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March,2024. 2. Annual Financial Statements of the company for the financial year ended on 31st March,2024. Pursuant to the provision of Regulation 30 and other applicable Regulations of SEBI ( Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements ) Regulations, 2015, we hereby wish to inform you that M/s. Neeraj Arora & Associates , Practicing Company Secretaries has been appointed as the Secretariasl Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year ended 2023-24 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
FCS SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and Regulation 33 of SEBI(LODR) Regulation2015 notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday February 092024 at Corporate office of the Company at Plot No.83 Noida Dadri Road Phase II Gautam Buddha Nagar Noida-201305 inter alia to consider and approve the following items: 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on December 312023 as per IND-AS Rules of Company (Indian Accounting Standard ) Rules2015. 2. Any other matter with due permission of chairman In accordance with REgulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 this is to intimate that the Board of Directors in its 216th Meeting held today i.e. Friday, February 09, 2024 at Corporate office at FCS House , Plot No.83 , NSEZ, Noida Dadri Road, Phase II, Gautam Buddha Nagar , Noida -201305(U.P.). Considered and approved Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on December 31,2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

