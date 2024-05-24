To the Members of

FCS Software Solutions Limited

Report on Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements OPINION

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of FCS Software Solutions Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred as "the Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the company as at 31st March, 2024, total comprehensive income (comprising of profit and other comprehensive income), the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities underthose Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made there-under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters (‘KAM) are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the Key Audit Matters to be communicated: -

S. No. The key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1. Fair Valuation of Investments Our audit procedures included and were not limited to the following: Asat March 31,2024, the Company has investments of Rs. 9,648.84 Lakhs (P.Y Rs. 13,759.92 Lakhs) in the Equity and Preference Shares in various companies (Ref Note No. 7 of Standalone Financial Statements) which are measured at fair value as per Ind AS 109 read with Ind AS 113. These investments are Level 3 investments as per the fair value hierarchy in Ind AS 113 and accordingly determination of fair value is based on a high degree of judgment and input from data that is not directly observable in the market. • Verified the fair valuation reports provided by the management by involving the external valuation experts. Accordingly, the same has been considered as a key audit matter • We assessed the assumptions around the discount rates, expected growth rates and its effect on business and terminal growth rates used through involvement of the external experts. - Assessed the objectivity and competence of Companys external specialists involved in the process. - Verified the disclosures made by the Company in the financial statements.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the management discussion and analysis, Directors Report, Corporate Governance report and Other Information included in Companys Annual Report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind As) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management and Board and Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAswill always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatement in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonable knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) Planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work: and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the standalone statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representation received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the board of directors, none of directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Sub-section 2 of Section 164 of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31st March 2024 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements. Refer Note 42 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company has made provision as required under applicable law or accounting standards for material foreseeable losses. The Company did not have any long-term derivative contracts during the year ended 31 st March, 2024;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entities, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (iv)(a) and (iv)(b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of Section 123 of the Act is not applicable;

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31,2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares except for the period between for the period 1st April 2023 to 06th April 2023. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

3. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provision of section 197 read with Schedule V of the Companies Act, 2013. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under section 197 of the Act read with Schedule V of the Companies Act, 2013. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report on the financial statements

(Referred to in Para 1 under the heading ‘Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to The Members of FCS Software Solutions Limited on the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024)

i) a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) The Company has a regular programme for physical verification of its fixed assets by which its fixed assets are verified in a phased manner. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its fixed assets. However, physical verification of Property, Plants and Equipments has not been conducted by the management during the year. The reconciliation of book records with the physical counts could not be undertaken. Pending such physical verification and reconciliation, we are unable to state whether there is any material discrepancy between physical count and Property, Plants and Equipment records.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

d) The According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right of-use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Company does not have any inventory and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order

is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crores rupees, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments, provided guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year except as stated in sub-clause (B) below.

(a) A. Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans or stood guarantee or provided advances or provided securities to subsidiaries and associate.

B. Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted loans to a party other than subsidiaries and associate as below:

Particulars Loans (In Lacs) Aggregate amount during the year:- - Loan to Other parties Rs. 18.14 - Loan to Employees Rs. 20.10 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date:- - Loan to Other parties Rs. 219.11 - Loan to Employees Rs. 19.12

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans given are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. Further, the Company has not given any guarantee or provide any investment or provide any security during the year.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given, the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts have been regular.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan given falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans given to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same party.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans and advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms of period of repayment hence clause 3(iii)(f) of the order is not applicable.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provision of section 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans, investments, guarantees and security made as applicable. The Company has not given any loan to its directors, hence section 185 not applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Section 73 to Section 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 or rules framed there under. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Sec 148 of the Act, for any of the services rendered by the Company. Accordingly, clauses 3(vi) Order is not applicable.

(vii) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, wherever applicable, have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employeesstate insurance, income-tax, sales- tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess or other statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess or other material statutory dues which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except for the following dues: - (Refer Note 42 to the financial statements).

Name of the Statute Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) Period to which amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 251.80 2017-18 Appeal to the Commissioner of Income- tax (Appeals) TOTAL 251.80

Note: Accumulated Interest accured on the demand as at March 31, 2024 is Rs 67.72 Lakhs (March 31,2023: 52.88 Lakhs) and Rs. 46.60 Lakhs held by IT Department as deposit against demand as at March 31,2024 (March 31,2023: 43.09 Lakhs).

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no term loans have been taken by the company during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statement of the Company, we report that no fund raised on shortterm basis have been utilized for long term purposes by the company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company oron the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in FormADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle blower complaints have been received by the Company during the year.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi company as prescribed under Section 406 of the Act. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, all the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements in Note No. 34 as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45- IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash loss in the current financial year and immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and the same was due to personal reasons of outgoing auditors. However, there is no issues, objection or concern raised by the outgoing auditor.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no amount required to be spent by the company in accordance with section 135 of the companies act 2013. Accordingly, clause 3 (xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report on the financial statements of FCS Software Solutions Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the aforesaid financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-sec on 3 of Sec on 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

(Referred to in Para 2(f) under the heading ‘Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date)

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements of FCS Software Solutions Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as "the Act").

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedure selected depends on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that:-

1. pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3. provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention ortimely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.