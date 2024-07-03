SectorIT - Software
Open₹259.45
Prev. Close₹260.07
Turnover(Lac.)₹310.05
Day's High₹263
Day's Low₹254.03
52 Week's High₹264.8
52 Week's Low₹127.1
Book Value₹78.84
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)762.63
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.93
19.68
14.31
14.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
218.84
221.4
153.37
161.03
Net Worth
238.77
241.08
167.68
175.34
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
9.51
10.24
19.99
15.6
yoy growth (%)
-7.12
-48.77
28.14
25.57
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-14.14
-7.11
-15.14
-13.83
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
32.9
6.23
10.32
3.13
Depreciation
-0.66
-0.62
-1.1
-0.81
Tax paid
-732.78
-0.95
-6.5
0.4
Working capital
6.72
-41
-52.76
0.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-7.12
-48.77
28.14
25.57
Op profit growth
954.16
-86.04
-37.05
117.06
EBIT growth
401.67
-38.01
167
-59.79
Net profit growth
10,483.81
67.03
1,021.09
-79.39
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
214.05
126.87
15.79
9.51
10.24
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
214.05
126.87
15.79
9.51
10.24
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
19.02
12.18
5.22
3,156.48
93.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Vasant V Gujarathi
Executive Director
Omkar Shetye
Independent Director
Ajit Joshi
Independent Director
Padma Deosthali
Director
Ramashrya Yadav
Director
Srirang Athalye
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sonia Jain
Reports by Aurum Proptech Ltd
Summary
Aurum Proptech Ltd (Earlier known as Majesco Ltd) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in June 27, 2013, founded by the first-generation promoter, Mr. Ashish Deora, in 1999. The company is involved in the real estate business.Aurum Ventures is a new-age technology driven real estate company including acquisition, design development, project management, property management, hospitality, sales and leasing. It is presently engaged in development of 7 million square feet of Grade-A Real Estate spaces including Integrated Township, Grade A+ Information Technology Special Economic Zone (ITSEZ), residential and retail spaces in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).The Company delivered landmark and state-of-the-art real estate projects in Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Its flagship project, Aurum Q Parc, is a premium BFSI office destination in Navi Mumbai, with LEED-designed sustainable and environment-friendly office buildings. The buildings are laced with cutting-edge Integrated Building Management Systems. The Singapore-based sovereign fund bought a built-up area of nearly 1.4 million square feet of commercial spaces in 2018 for Rs 930 crores from Aurum. The Company approved the acquisition of 51% stake in Pune-based software technology firm K2V2 for a consideration of Rs. 40 crores. With this acquisition, it started its journey in creating Indias first Real Estate Technology Ecosystem. K2V2 provides Software as a Service (SaaS) products, services and Enterprise Software caterin
Read More
The Aurum Proptech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹260.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aurum Proptech Ltd is ₹762.63 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aurum Proptech Ltd is 0 and 2.21 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aurum Proptech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aurum Proptech Ltd is ₹127.1 and ₹264.8 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Aurum Proptech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.89%, 3 Years at 30.03%, 1 Year at 104.31%, 6 Month at 62.97%, 3 Month at 27.89% and 1 Month at 20.68%.
