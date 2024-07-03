Summary

Aurum Proptech Ltd (Earlier known as Majesco Ltd) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in June 27, 2013, founded by the first-generation promoter, Mr. Ashish Deora, in 1999. The company is involved in the real estate business.Aurum Ventures is a new-age technology driven real estate company including acquisition, design development, project management, property management, hospitality, sales and leasing. It is presently engaged in development of 7 million square feet of Grade-A Real Estate spaces including Integrated Township, Grade A+ Information Technology Special Economic Zone (ITSEZ), residential and retail spaces in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).The Company delivered landmark and state-of-the-art real estate projects in Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Its flagship project, Aurum Q Parc, is a premium BFSI office destination in Navi Mumbai, with LEED-designed sustainable and environment-friendly office buildings. The buildings are laced with cutting-edge Integrated Building Management Systems. The Singapore-based sovereign fund bought a built-up area of nearly 1.4 million square feet of commercial spaces in 2018 for Rs 930 crores from Aurum. The Company approved the acquisition of 51% stake in Pune-based software technology firm K2V2 for a consideration of Rs. 40 crores. With this acquisition, it started its journey in creating Indias first Real Estate Technology Ecosystem. K2V2 provides Software as a Service (SaaS) products, services and Enterprise Software caterin

