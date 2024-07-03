iifl-logo-icon 1
Aurum Proptech Ltd Share Price

260.7
(0.24%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open259.45
  • Day's High263
  • 52 Wk High264.8
  • Prev. Close260.07
  • Day's Low254.03
  • 52 Wk Low 127.1
  • Turnover (lac)310.05
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value78.84
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)762.63
  • Div. Yield0
Aurum Proptech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

259.45

Prev. Close

260.07

Turnover(Lac.)

310.05

Day's High

263

Day's Low

254.03

52 Week's High

264.8

52 Week's Low

127.1

Book Value

78.84

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

762.63

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Aurum Proptech Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

11 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

30 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Aurum Proptech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Aurum Proptech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:24 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.95%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.95%

Non-Promoter- 0.39%

Institutions: 0.39%

Non-Institutions: 49.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aurum Proptech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.93

19.68

14.31

14.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

218.84

221.4

153.37

161.03

Net Worth

238.77

241.08

167.68

175.34

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

9.51

10.24

19.99

15.6

yoy growth (%)

-7.12

-48.77

28.14

25.57

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-14.14

-7.11

-15.14

-13.83

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

32.9

6.23

10.32

3.13

Depreciation

-0.66

-0.62

-1.1

-0.81

Tax paid

-732.78

-0.95

-6.5

0.4

Working capital

6.72

-41

-52.76

0.13

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-7.12

-48.77

28.14

25.57

Op profit growth

954.16

-86.04

-37.05

117.06

EBIT growth

401.67

-38.01

167

-59.79

Net profit growth

10,483.81

67.03

1,021.09

-79.39

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

214.05

126.87

15.79

9.51

10.24

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

214.05

126.87

15.79

9.51

10.24

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

19.02

12.18

5.22

3,156.48

93.09

Aurum Proptech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aurum Proptech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Vasant V Gujarathi

Executive Director

Omkar Shetye

Independent Director

Ajit Joshi

Independent Director

Padma Deosthali

Director

Ramashrya Yadav

Director

Srirang Athalye

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sonia Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aurum Proptech Ltd

Summary

Aurum Proptech Ltd (Earlier known as Majesco Ltd) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in June 27, 2013, founded by the first-generation promoter, Mr. Ashish Deora, in 1999. The company is involved in the real estate business.Aurum Ventures is a new-age technology driven real estate company including acquisition, design development, project management, property management, hospitality, sales and leasing. It is presently engaged in development of 7 million square feet of Grade-A Real Estate spaces including Integrated Township, Grade A+ Information Technology Special Economic Zone (ITSEZ), residential and retail spaces in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).The Company delivered landmark and state-of-the-art real estate projects in Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Its flagship project, Aurum Q Parc, is a premium BFSI office destination in Navi Mumbai, with LEED-designed sustainable and environment-friendly office buildings. The buildings are laced with cutting-edge Integrated Building Management Systems. The Singapore-based sovereign fund bought a built-up area of nearly 1.4 million square feet of commercial spaces in 2018 for Rs 930 crores from Aurum. The Company approved the acquisition of 51% stake in Pune-based software technology firm K2V2 for a consideration of Rs. 40 crores. With this acquisition, it started its journey in creating Indias first Real Estate Technology Ecosystem. K2V2 provides Software as a Service (SaaS) products, services and Enterprise Software caterin
Company FAQs

What is the Aurum Proptech Ltd share price today?

The Aurum Proptech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹260.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aurum Proptech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aurum Proptech Ltd is ₹762.63 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aurum Proptech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aurum Proptech Ltd is 0 and 2.21 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aurum Proptech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aurum Proptech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aurum Proptech Ltd is ₹127.1 and ₹264.8 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aurum Proptech Ltd?

Aurum Proptech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.89%, 3 Years at 30.03%, 1 Year at 104.31%, 6 Month at 62.97%, 3 Month at 27.89% and 1 Month at 20.68%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aurum Proptech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aurum Proptech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 49.95 %
Institutions - 0.39 %
Public - 49.66 %

