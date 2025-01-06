iifl-logo-icon 1
Aurum Proptech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

241.6
(-7.33%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Aurum Proptech Ltd

Aurum Proptech FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

32.9

6.23

10.32

3.13

Depreciation

-0.66

-0.62

-1.1

-0.81

Tax paid

-732.78

-0.95

-6.5

0.4

Working capital

6.72

-41

-52.76

0.13

Other operating items

Operating

-693.82

-36.34

-50.04

2.85

Capital expenditure

-3.01

-9.13

-2.03

13.18

Free cash flow

-696.83

-45.47

-52.07

16.03

Equity raised

-1,828.98

1,029.13

755.42

502.06

Investing

-401.43

69.67

299.73

7.5

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-2,927.24

1,053.33

1,003.08

525.6

