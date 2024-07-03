Aurum Proptech Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
63.96
64.89
59.81
57.31
52.77
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
63.96
64.89
59.81
57.31
52.77
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.65
4.21
5.93
4.78
4.76
Total Income
67.61
69.1
65.74
62.09
57.53
Total Expenditure
53.05
57.09
46.71
59.4
60.38
PBIDT
14.56
12.01
19.03
2.69
-2.85
Interest
6.93
6.86
7.56
6.89
7.03
PBDT
7.63
5.15
11.47
-4.2
-9.88
Depreciation
19.7
18.93
18.13
19.67
18.62
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.37
0.26
0.26
0.03
-0.02
Deferred Tax
-0.29
-3.34
-2.27
-2.58
-4.59
Reported Profit After Tax
-12.15
-10.7
-4.65
-21.32
-23.89
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
-0.13
-2.79
-3.79
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-12.15
-10.7
-4.52
-18.53
-20.1
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-0.04
-1.38
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-12.15
-10.66
-3.14
-18.53
-20.1
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.16
-2.52
-1.14
-4.71
-5.1
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
27.52
27.51
19.93
19.68
19.68
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
22.76
18.5
31.81
4.69
-5.4
PBDTM(%)
11.92
7.93
19.17
-7.32
-18.72
PATM(%)
-18.99
-16.48
-7.77
-37.2
-45.27
