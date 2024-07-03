iifl-logo-icon 1
Aurum Proptech Ltd Quarterly Results

254.08
(5.17%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

63.96

64.89

59.81

57.31

52.77

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

63.96

64.89

59.81

57.31

52.77

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.65

4.21

5.93

4.78

4.76

Total Income

67.61

69.1

65.74

62.09

57.53

Total Expenditure

53.05

57.09

46.71

59.4

60.38

PBIDT

14.56

12.01

19.03

2.69

-2.85

Interest

6.93

6.86

7.56

6.89

7.03

PBDT

7.63

5.15

11.47

-4.2

-9.88

Depreciation

19.7

18.93

18.13

19.67

18.62

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.37

0.26

0.26

0.03

-0.02

Deferred Tax

-0.29

-3.34

-2.27

-2.58

-4.59

Reported Profit After Tax

-12.15

-10.7

-4.65

-21.32

-23.89

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

-0.13

-2.79

-3.79

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-12.15

-10.7

-4.52

-18.53

-20.1

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-0.04

-1.38

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-12.15

-10.66

-3.14

-18.53

-20.1

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.16

-2.52

-1.14

-4.71

-5.1

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

27.52

27.51

19.93

19.68

19.68

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

22.76

18.5

31.81

4.69

-5.4

PBDTM(%)

11.92

7.93

19.17

-7.32

-18.72

PATM(%)

-18.99

-16.48

-7.77

-37.2

-45.27

