Aurum Proptech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

244.24
(1.09%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:04:53 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Aurum Proptech Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

9.51

10.24

19.99

15.6

yoy growth (%)

-7.12

-48.77

28.14

25.57

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-14.14

-7.11

-15.14

-13.83

As % of sales

148.68

69.43

75.73

88.65

Other costs

-5.49

-4.09

-11.73

-12.7

As % of sales (Other Cost)

57.72

39.94

58.67

81.41

Operating profit

-10.12

-0.96

-6.88

-10.93

OPM

-106.41

-9.37

-34.41

-70.06

Depreciation

-0.66

-0.62

-1.1

-0.81

Interest expense

-0.06

-0.34

-0.28

-0.84

Other income

43.74

8.15

18.58

15.71

Profit before tax

32.9

6.23

10.32

3.13

Taxes

-732.78

-0.95

-6.5

0.4

Tax rate

-2,227.29

-15.24

-62.98

12.77

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-699.88

5.28

3.82

3.53

Exceptional items

3,236.82

18.69

10.53

-2.25

Net profit

2,536.94

23.97

14.35

1.28

yoy growth (%)

10,483.81

67.03

1,021.09

-79.39

NPM

26,676.55

234.08

71.78

8.2

