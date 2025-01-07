Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
9.51
10.24
19.99
15.6
yoy growth (%)
-7.12
-48.77
28.14
25.57
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-14.14
-7.11
-15.14
-13.83
As % of sales
148.68
69.43
75.73
88.65
Other costs
-5.49
-4.09
-11.73
-12.7
As % of sales (Other Cost)
57.72
39.94
58.67
81.41
Operating profit
-10.12
-0.96
-6.88
-10.93
OPM
-106.41
-9.37
-34.41
-70.06
Depreciation
-0.66
-0.62
-1.1
-0.81
Interest expense
-0.06
-0.34
-0.28
-0.84
Other income
43.74
8.15
18.58
15.71
Profit before tax
32.9
6.23
10.32
3.13
Taxes
-732.78
-0.95
-6.5
0.4
Tax rate
-2,227.29
-15.24
-62.98
12.77
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-699.88
5.28
3.82
3.53
Exceptional items
3,236.82
18.69
10.53
-2.25
Net profit
2,536.94
23.97
14.35
1.28
yoy growth (%)
10,483.81
67.03
1,021.09
-79.39
NPM
26,676.55
234.08
71.78
8.2
No Record Found
